Orange COVID-19 vaccine clinic, by appt. only, Friday at Prospect Heights MS

Orange County and Orange Family Physicians are hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic this Friday, March 19 at Prospect Heights Middle School located, 202 Dailey Dr. in Orange.

The clinic is available by pre-registration only to interested persons who qualify under the VDH 1A or 1B priority group Participants do not need to be a patient of Orange Family Physicians to register for the clinic. To pre-register for Friday's clinic, call 540/672-4403.

No walk-up appointments will be accepted under any circumstances, according to a county news release. Future clinics are expected through this partnership, according to the county.

The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District administered 2,835 virus vaccines March 9 through March 12 at four mass vaccination clinics in the district that spans Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock counties. Since December, the health district has given 20,370 shots protecting against COVID-19 to residents in the five counties.