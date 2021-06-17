Orange deputy, citizens save woman from burning car

A local woman is alive and survived a burning vehicle thanks to quick thinking and assistance from an Orange County Sheriff’s Office deputy and others at a recent crash scene.

Deputy Bryan McFarlane was on the way to another call on June 15 on Gold Dale Rd. in the Mine Run Area of Orange County when he encountered a two-car accident with one car overturned in a field. The other car was 100 yards down the road, according to an OCSO release.

The deputy stopped at the car in the field and helped the female driver out. While assisting her, bystanders were yelling to get his attention to the other vehicle down the road that was catching on fire with a woman trapped inside.

McFarlane quickly responded to the burning car, emptied his fire extinguisher, ran back to his truck, grabbed a gallon of water and poured it on the fire. Several VDOT employees and citizens emptied many more extinguishers on the blaze but were unable to put out the fire, the sheriff’s office said.

With the fire intensifying, McFarlane was running out of resources. So he went back to his truck, hooked a tow strap to it and to the door of the crashed vehicle, then attempted to pull the door open. His first attempt was unsuccessful.