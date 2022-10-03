Orange deputy mourned, died of natural causes

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 16 announced the death of one of its own, Deputy John Berry, 54.

According the department’s statement on Facebook, Berry died “unexpectedly.” He passed away at his home in Spotsylvania County, according to his obituary.

OCSO spokeswoman Lt. Becky Jones described Berry’s death as being due to natural causes.

According to the county website, Dep. Berry was a member of the investigations team and had joined the department in 2011, most recently working in civil process through the courthouse. The Michigan native served honorably in the United States Navy prior to law enforcement.

Jones described him as the “local comedian,” and that he often helped his fellow officers cope with their difficult jobs with humor.

“We often deal with really negative things,” Jones said. “He was always the one cracking jokes to lighten the mood.”

She also mentioned his dedication and loyalty, two things which made him popular with his fellow officers.

“He spent his life dedicated to law enforcement and Orange County,” Jones said, in a wavering voice. “He was a true friend and family member, and he will truly be missed."

His patrol car was decorated with flowers and ribbons and displayed at the Orange County Public Safety building as a memorial.

Berry is survived by his wife Christina; son, William Berry and wife, Addie Berry of Virginia.; his loving granddaughter, Aryanna whom he adored more than life itself; and son, Jonathon Babila of California, according to his obituary.

Visitation was held on Friday, Sept. 23, at Johnson’s Funeral Home in Locust Grove.