Three local dairy farms recently received recognition for being longtime members of the Maryland & Virginia Milk Producers Cooperative during a virtual honors ceremony at the 100th Annual Meeting on Aug. 6.
Kenwood LLC of Orange and The Glaettli Farm of Catlett both marked 100 years of membership while Cool Lawn Farm of Remington celebrated 50 years as a member of the cooperative, a community of farm families producing Maola brand milk and dairy products.
Monk and Carolyn Sanford operate Kenwood LLC, a 1,400-acre operation started in 1918 by Monk’s grandmother, according to a release from the dairy cooperative: “Dad took over the farm, and then passed it on to me,” he said.
In permanent easement, the land will always be a farm that currently houses 260 dairy cows – 240 milked by Mr. Sanford – and about the same number in Angus beef herd.
Mrs. Sanford does the bookwork and their son, Chip, tends to the beef cows, crops and other daily needs. Mr. Sanford does all the feeding while an employee, Sonny, looks after the cows and does all their breeding.
The Sanfords work with three veterinarians, a nutritionist and an agronomist to make sure they’re doing all the right things for their cows housed in a free-stall barn bedded with sawdust: “I take pride in taking good care of my cows, having healthy cows to produce a quality product for consumers,” said Monk Sanford.
At the other century-old operation, the Glaettli Farm in Fauquier County, farmer Stephen Glaettli has been milking cows for the past 56 years with help from many family members.
The farm used to breed registered Red and White polled cattle for showing at local shows. Over time, the farm moved away from maintaining the registrations, but descendants remain.
Glaettli milks a small herd in a stanchion barn as many other farmers switched to milking parlors. But he valued the interaction with the cows in the more traditional set up: “The best part of milking cows over the years has been working with the animals. It’s nice to see all those faces looking at you when walk in the barn.”
Finally, Cool Lawn Farm in Remington has been a member of the dairy cooperative since 1970. Owner Ken Smith remembers that one of the first things his father did when he moved to Virginia 50 years ago was find a market for his milk. Today, the family milks more than 900 cows, employing 17 people.
“We wouldn’t have been here without my grandfather,” said Ken’s son Ben. “We owe it all to Pop.”
The Smiths make cow comfort a priority, housing the animals in a free-stall barn bedded with composted solids. Rubber mats in the alleyways ensure cows aren’t standing on concrete all day and plastic dividers in the barn give added flex and comfort when laying down.
The Smiths are known up and down Route 29 for their ice cream shops, Moo Thru: “It’s a reminder that we need to do as good a job on the farm as we possibly can,” said Ben. His father added, “Being able to work with your family, our cows, and to be outside, it’s just something you just can’t match. I love the cows, and I can’t say that enough.”
