Friends, neighbors and community members lined Madison Road in the Town of Orange Thursday evening for the Annual Fireman's Parade hosted by Orange Volunteer Fire Company.
The parade route stretched from West Washington Street up the hill past the courthouse and around the bend, ending at the fire station on Caroline Street, site of the fairgrounds and carnival. The Cole Shows carnival ran Friday and Saturday.
Parade weather was mild and the smoke from Canadian wildfires seemed to clear for a moment as blue skies emerged for the local procession that included various entries from Culpeper County.
Parade Awards were announced as follows:
Best Appearing Custom Pumper
1st: Ruckersville Volunteer Fire Company Inc.
2nd: Culpeper County Volunteer Fire Department
Best Appearing Tanker
Barboursville Volunteer Fire Company
Best Appearing Brush Truck
Trevilians Volunteer Fire Department Inc.
Best Appearing Heavy Duty Rescue Pumper
Rapidan Volunteer Fire Department Inc.
Best Appearing Antique Fire Apparatus
Rescue Squad 7 — Joel Willis
Best Appearing Fire Department (Outside Orange)
East Rivanna Volunteer Fire Company
Best Appearing Fire Department (Orange County)
Gordonsville Volunteer Fire Company
Best Business Entry
1st : Ridgeview Equipment
2nd: 6R's Entertainment Yard
Best Civic Entry
1st: Jason Smith for Orange County Sheriff
2nd: Gordonsville Little League
Best Queen
Jennifer Aylor of Madison
Best Antique Vehicle
Charles Turner
Most Outstanding Overall Entry
Mad Tack (Orange)
Allison Brophy Champion: 540/825-4315