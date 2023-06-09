Friends, neighbors and community members lined Madison Road in the Town of Orange Thursday evening for the Annual Fireman's Parade hosted by Orange Volunteer Fire Company.

The parade route stretched from West Washington Street up the hill past the courthouse and around the bend, ending at the fire station on Caroline Street, site of the fairgrounds and carnival. The Cole Shows carnival ran Friday and Saturday.

Parade weather was mild and the smoke from Canadian wildfires seemed to clear for a moment as blue skies emerged for the local procession that included various entries from Culpeper County.

Parade Awards were announced as follows:

Best Appearing Custom Pumper

1st: Ruckersville Volunteer Fire Company Inc.

2nd: Culpeper County Volunteer Fire Department

Best Appearing Tanker

Barboursville Volunteer Fire Company

Best Appearing Brush Truck

Trevilians Volunteer Fire Department Inc.

Best Appearing Heavy Duty Rescue Pumper

Rapidan Volunteer Fire Department Inc.

Best Appearing Antique Fire Apparatus

Rescue Squad 7 — Joel Willis

Best Appearing Fire Department (Outside Orange)

East Rivanna Volunteer Fire Company

Best Appearing Fire Department (Orange County)

Gordonsville Volunteer Fire Company

Best Business Entry

1st : Ridgeview Equipment

2nd: 6R's Entertainment Yard

Best Civic Entry

1st: Jason Smith for Orange County Sheriff

2nd: Gordonsville Little League

Best Queen

Jennifer Aylor of Madison

Best Antique Vehicle

Charles Turner

Most Outstanding Overall Entry

Mad Tack (Orange)