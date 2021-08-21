Orange free clinic expands to include dental services

The chairs are brand new, the equipment is state-of-the-art and in some cases, better than what the clinicians have in their own offices.
After an investment of more than $108,000—from fundraisers and individual donations—and grants from local clubs and businesses, the Living Water Community Clinic in Orange County opened a new dental clinic in May.
Living Water is a ministry of the Lake of the Woods Church and offers all types of care, including physical, mental and spiritual, to uninsured residents in Orange, Spotsylvania and Culpeper counties who meet income eligibility. Organizers realized, soon after they started providing medical help in 2016, that there was a great need for dental services as well.
“Oh, my gosh, for many patients, their biggest need was dental,” said Liz Sullivan, a family nurse practitioner who’s volunteered at the clinic from the start. “They’d come in with mouth pain, bad teeth, abscessed teeth, fractured teeth they had for months and there was nothing we could do for them.”
It wasn’t hard to figure out why so many patients hadn’t seen a dentist in 20 years, if ever.
“The majority of people, when you’re living day-to-day and hand-to-mouth, your dentist is often one of the last things you’re going to spend money on,” Sullivan said.
Clinic organizers sunk their teeth into creating a clinic with top-notch equipment. The resulting three operatories, or dental bays, are better than what registered dental hygienist Diane Walls sometimes used during her 26-year career in the field.
However, one critical component is lacking: manpower.
Everyone who “works” at Living Water is a volunteer and that includes its only dentist, Dr. John Sellers, who’s 77 and retired after 42 years of practice. He lives in Lake of the Woods, attends its church and absolutely loves being at the clinic the second Saturday of each month, the only time the shiny new dental suite is open.
“It’s actually fun being here,” he said. “I don’t have to worry about paying people or meeting a schedule or anything. It’s just coming in here and doing what I know to do and helping out. And these people are so appreciative, both the staff and the patients.”
But because he’s the only dentist, the dental clinic can’t be open the same time as the medical clinic, which serves patients from 5–8 p.m. on the first, third, fourth and fifth Thursdays of the month.
Executive Director Debbie McInnis knows Living Water could reach more residents if its dental doors were open longer.
“We need to be open more than one day a month to take care of the present needs,” McInnis said. “We are scheduling out two to three months now.”
While the Moss Free Clinic in Fredericksburg, which serves eligible patients in Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford, operates on a much larger scale, it also needs more volunteers with dental skills, said Heather Bowling Stone, the dental care coordinator. Moss has five dentists who volunteer for duties, every one to three months, but it’s also had to hire a part-time dentist and is applying for a grant to pay for a full-time dental hygienist in order to meet the needs.
The clinic had three dental hygienists who volunteered, but all have stopped coming for one reason or another. Stone realizes COVID-19 probably had a big impact on their decision, as she’s heard from local dentists who are also having trouble finding hygienists.
“We’re very exposed to COVID because we’re right there in their mouth and they’re producing aerosols as we work,” Stone said, adding workers wear extra layers of personal protective equipment and have filters in dental areas to draw aerosols from the air. “I know it’s been hard to find people.”
She wishes dentists who retired would keep up their licenses and offer their time, as Sellers has done.
“If every dentist volunteered once a month or once a year, we could cover quite a few days,” Stone said.
‘Massive amount’
Two years after Living Water opened its medical clinic, its board of directors was talking about the need to offer dental services, said the Rev. Adam Colson. He led the board to the initial creation of the clinic after a series of sermons about the various ministries of Jesus.
In 2018, the directors voted to look into a dental clinic. The next day, Colson had an appointment with his own dentist and asked about the cost of such an endeavor.
“It was a massive amount of money,” Colson said.
By the early hours of the next morning, the pastor was so burdened by the price tag, he asked God if He wanted it done, could He make it happen by the end of the month? That was two days away, and when Friday arrived, so did an individual—who wanted to remain anonymous—who asked about the cost of a dental clinic and wrote a check to cover it.
But as McGinnis would come to discover, outfitting a dental clinic cost way more than the initial estimate. The clinic moved to a different part of the Locust Grove Town Center, off State Route 20 in the same strip mall as an Exxon station, to have room for medical and dental suites.
Concrete floors had to be jackhammered to run plumbing and air lines needed in dentistry. The operatories needed internet connectivity so dentists could view X-rays immediately after they were taken.
By the time work was done, the cost was more than double the original estimate, said McInnis, who keeps detailed reports on checks from anonymous individuals as well as donations of dental chairs or funds from the LOW Lions Club that paid for computer equipment.
Patients seem to appreciate the atmosphere as well as the care.
“I love this clinic; the people are so nice,” said Lorena Cadet, who lives in Locust Grove and works at one of the restaurants in the shopping center.
She was wearing a brace on each knee the Saturday she came to the dental clinic for a filling. She said she doesn’t have money for medical bills and doesn’t know what she would do without Living Water.
Darlene Rochford was in the same boat. Asked where she would be without the clinic, after she had two fillings done, she replied simply: “In pain. They’ve been a blessing, not only with dental but also medical.”
Living Water and Moss Free Clinic operate under the same premise: that dental patients also must be medical patients. Moss accepts patients who have Medicaid and is able to get some reimbursement from the federal government for it services since the program expanded July 1 to include dental coverage.
Living Water also takes some patients with Medicaid as long as they meet requirements and have a household income that is 300 percent or less of federal poverty guidelines. For a family of four, that’s just under $80,000 a year.
However, the expansion doesn’t mean everyone who needs dental care—but doesn’t make enough money to afford it—suddenly has an appointment, said Karen Dulaney, executive director of Moss Free Clinic.
“The expansion won’t solve the access problem overnight,” she said. “Medicaid reimbursement and the number of dentists who accept Medicaid are also key to improving access to oral health care.”
Because there’s only one medical group in Locust Grove that accepts Medicaid, Living Water will see those patients for primary care because “it sometimes takes weeks to get in,” McInnis said. The clinic doesn’t bill Medicaid or the patients for primary care services. If the patients have to go elsewhere for specialists, diagnostic tests or prescriptions, they can use Medicaid to cover those expenses, she said.
Overall good health
Living Water volunteers have treated patients who haven’t seen a dentist in as long as 32 years. Some have done their best to brush and floss regularly and aren’t what Sellers describes as “trash mouths,” people he saw in dental school who didn’t bother to clean their teeth at all.
“Most of the people we’re seeing just don’t have the insurance and the income to be able to do this,” he said. “That’s what we’re here for, to get the medicine and to get them to feel better about themselves.”
The volunteers also stress the connection between the mouth and the body. Numerous studies in recent years have shown that if bacteria that lurks in the mouth isn’t kept in check by daily oral hygiene and regular cleanings, it can spread throughout the bloodstream and attach to the other organs.
Heart-related infections have been linked to bacteria from the mouth and there’s a connection between gum disease and complications during pregnancy. Research also suggests that heart disease, clogged arteries and strokes might be somehow associated with oral bacteria, according to the Mayo Clinic. And that same bacteria can be pulled into the lungs and cause pneumonia and other respiratory diseases.
“The mouth is the opening to everything in the body,” Sellers said. “All your health comes from there.”
Cathy Dyson: 540/374-5425