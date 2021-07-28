Orange girls sell lemonade, donate $200 to Lake of the Woods VFD

A pair of Orange County school girls recently raised more than $200 at a lemonade stand and donated it all to the Lake of the Woods Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company.

Tiffany Yawgel and Aibreann Hopewell sold the cool drinks on a hot day, including iced tea or for a mix of both, Arnold Palmers.

“I wanted to raise money for the fire station, because you have helped so many people, done more than enough for the entire community and close by neighborhoods, and I just wanted to help keep that going,” said Yawgel, a rising sixth grader.

This is the second year she sold lemonade to raise funds for the fire department, said Fire Chief Mike Cianci in a news release. Last year, she gave $157.

“We truly appreciate the support that this young lady, her friend and their families give to our local volunteers,” he said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

After deciding to run the stand, Yawgel enlisted the help of her best friend, Miss Hopewell, who was happy to lend a hand.

“It sounded like a great idea,” said Hopewell, a rising fifth grader. “Two years ago, she helped me with a snow cone fundraiser for the waterski club, so when she asked me to work with her to sell lemonade, of course I said yes.”