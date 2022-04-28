Orange global food ministry responds to extreme hunger in Africa, adds Ukraine to outreach

The Orange County-based global food outreach, Stand in Faith Ministries, is adding Ukraine to its countries of aid and continuing its focus in other regions of associated need as grocery prices continue to soar.

Ministry founders Ray and Barbara Parks, of Gordonsville, cited a March 17 report from ReliefWeb, consistent with what is reported by international news outlets.

“As the war continues to rage in Ukraine, impacts of rising food prices and shortages of staple crops are already being felt in the Near East and North Africa region and spreading to the world’s most vulnerable countries, including in the Horn of Africa, with poorest people at greatest risk,” the ReliefWeb report stated.

This prediction from the United Nation’s International Fund for Agricultural Development is proving to be true, according to a recent release from Stand in Faith Ministries.

During a recent trip to Kenya, Barbara Parks observed extreme hunger and desperation firsthand in a remote village.

She also witnessed incredible positive results from their homegrown food ministry—hope and healing where it is most needed.

Incorporated as a charitable nonprofit organization on July 4, 2020, Stand in Faith Ministries helps people in need through churches and various ministries in multiple countries. Indigenous pastors and evangelists share the gospel, food, and other assistance—both inside and outside the church—with integrity and accountability, the release stated.

Although there has been a reduction of COVID-19 cases and lockdowns in the countries where Stand in Faith Ministries provides support, critical needs for food and other assistance are ongoing. Additionally, urgently needed care for people inside Ukraine, as well as refugees, has been added to the organization’s outreach.

Stand in Faith Ministries is asking for prayer and financial support—one-time gifts as well as ongoing monthly support—to reach people in crisis. Sustaining the current level of ministry work costs $6,000 per month, the release stated.

The current fund drive runs through May 8. Give at donations@standinfaithministries.org, at Fundraiser for Stand in Faith Food Ministries on Facebook or by check in the mail to: Stand in Faith Ministries P. O. Box 549 Gordonsville, VA 22942.