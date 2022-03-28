Orange judge: Confederate statue in front of courthouse "obstruction" to justice

ORANGE—A local judge from Virginia’s 16th judicial circuit is calling for Orange County elected leaders to consider removal of the Confederate statue that has prominently stood since 1900 on the courthouse lawn on Main Street in this small-town.

Orange Circuit Court Judge David B. Franzén called the statue “an obstruction to the proper administration of justice in Orange County,” according to a portion of an email from his government account sent Friday to Orange County leaders. Recipients included the sheriff, commonwealth’s attorney and county administrator. The email was forwarded to various members of the public and press.

It received almost immediate backlash from a group of local residents who showed up at the soldier statue Monday morning to protest.

The judge’s statements and planned actions also initiated a call for judicial inquiry into Judge Franzén’s actions by Republican State Senator Bryce Reeves, a congressional candidate from Spotsylvania.

Announcement deferred, protest stirred

Franzén, a former Charlottesville judge appointed last July to an eight-year term on the Orange circuit, had planned to make an announcement Monday morning, term day, about the statue prior to the convening the grand jury.

He called it off over the weekend, however, after word got out and opposition mounted.

In the email, Franzén said, the purpose of his planned declaration “was to call upon the Board of Supervisors to exercise its legislative power to remove the Confederate statue from the courthouse lawn.”

He said it was not “his intention to order any action, but rather to defer to the legislative power of the board,” the judge wrote.

State law gives local governing bodies the power to remove or relocate war memorials, a thorny issue nationwide especially since the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Protesters at the Confederate statue Monday morning felt Franzén was improperly trying to take that power. About two dozen held signs calling for his removal: “Remove Judge Franzén! The bench is not for politics!” shouted one man during the one-hour protest.

“He’s acting like he’s above the law,” said protest attendee Kerry Sellers, of Orange. “He doesn’t have the authority to do what he’s doing.”

Sellers felt the Confederate soldier statue should remain in front of the courthouse.

“It’s a memorial to the soldiers who died,” he said. “It’s not about the Confederacy or the Union…It’s not a race thing—it’s a loss of life thing.”

In the email Friday, Franzén said his actions had been misunderstood. He cited “credible threats of the possibility of violence” Monday morning as to why he was postponing his announcement.

A town policeman across the street said he had heard of no such credible threat.

“It had been my hope the issue could be discussed and debated in the public forum of the Board of Supervisors and I was prepared to call upon the board to do so,” Franzén said.

“It appears such an appeal would have been misunderstood and perhaps manipulated in a manner unintended by me.”

The judge said the postponement did not mean he was deferring the issue.

“Matters of this kind require urgent, open and honest discussion,” Franzén said.

Republican activist Paul Moog, of Orange, attended the protest, saying his family moved from the north and he doesn’t have much connection to the Confederacy.

“But I think it’s a beautiful piece history,” he added. “It reminds us of the sacrifice to remove slavery…most Confederate soldiers were just average soldiers and not slave holders.”

Moog accused Judge Franzén of violating the judicial code of conduct and said he should not insert himself into controversial issues.

“It’s a very foolish move on his part to get involved in this,” said Moog. He felt the statue was very popular in Orange County and commented that politicians were afraid of weighing in on it. Moog called it “bizarre” that Franzén would say the statue was causing an obstruction of justice.

Board chairman: ‘very difficult issue,’ declines comment

Orange County Board Chairman R. Mark Johnson, reached on his work phone Monday afternoon, was very hesitant to weigh in, saying he was aware of Franzén’s emails about asking the board to address the Confederate statue.

“This is has not been added to any board agenda and I am not aware of any plans to add it to the agenda,” Johnson, of Barboursville, said, adding, “Of course, can’t tell what the future may hold.”

The county board chairman had no comment when asked about Judge Franzén initiating attention to the statue.

“I personally have had about seven or eight people contact me, some would like to move, some don’t want it moved, but haven’t had very many people contact me,” about the Confederate memorial over the last two years, Johnson said.

Asked his personal opinion of Confederate monuments in public spaces, the board chairman responded, “I don’t have anything to say about that. This is not on the board’s agenda and I am not aware of any potential to put it on the agenda. That is the best answer I can give you on that.”

Asked if the statue was obstructing justice in Orange County as the judge asserted, Johnson said he couldn’t speak to it.

“This is a very difficult issue, not something that I want to talk about on an ad hoc basis,” the county board chairman said. “At some point I may have something to say, the board may have something to say, but for right now, I don’t.”

Orange County resident Griffin Floyd started a change.org petition two years ago to remove the Confederate statue that now has close to 25,000 signatures. Johnson said he’s aware of the petition and also of another online petition that wants to keep the Confederate figure.

“I don’t think online petitions are something board members need to be giving opinions on the relative merits of,” he said.

Orange County Administrator Ted Vorhees told CBS 19 out of Charlottesville this past August that the local government had not been able to engage in conversations with the public about the monument because of COVID-19. He told the TV station he hopes the dialogue will take place in the community soon because many conversations have happened around the state and country.

Board Chairman Johnson said Monday he didn’t think the pandemic insulated local elected officials from the public. “Did COVID prevent constituents from talking to the board? No,” he said.

Sen. Reeves: will file complaint

Orange County resident D.J. Anglin III attended Monday’s protest to keep the statute. He said the law protects it and that if the citizens of Orange County wanted to deal with the war memorial there is a process for that.

Anglin said he felt it was unacceptable for a judge to approach elected board members to ask them to take it down.

“The behavior by this judge is despicable, an abuse of power,” he said.

Sen. Reeves, Orange County’s state senate representative in Richmond, stood with protesters Monday in the town of Orange, posing for pictures, giving interviews and waving to passing cars honking their horns.

Reeves said in a statement he intended to file a complaint with the Judicial Inquiry & Review Commission based on alleged violations of the Canons of Judicial Conduct.

“In this case, the mere fact Judge Franzén calls to make a Declaration from the bench and his actions have called into question his impartiality, tarnished public trust, and ruined his reputation that will affect his ability to deliver justice fairly,” the state senator said in a follow-up email to the Star-Exponent.

“The courtroom must remain blind to politics and hold to the rule of law. Judges should not be activists.”

According to Reeves, “Franzén was advised by the Sheriff of Orange County and others not to proceed in his current path and to remain impartial and not put undue pressure on the board of supervisors regarding this issue. Judge Franzen should have to answer for his actions if he has any hope of restoring public trust.”

Living history: a symbol of inequality?

Orange County Sheriff Mark Amos was present in the courtroom for term day, and the lack of judge’s announcement from bench. Outside, Virginia State Police troopers manned the sidewalk around the courthouse.

Confederate imagery was absent from signs used or clothes worn to Monday’s protest almost as if on purpose. As the peaceful protest broke up, all that was left behind was a small battle flag planted in the dirt at the foot of the soldier statue.

The multi-layered stone memorial practically towers over the town’s main intersection at Madison Road and Main. It stands in front of the historic courthouse, circa 1858, where Franzén last year oversaw dedication of a portrait of a Tuskegee Airman from Orange, Capt. Andrew Maples Jr.

It was the first portrait in the courtroom of an African-American, displayed in a line of pictures including President James Madison.

Today’s court cases are conducted in a new circuit courtroom addition connected to the back of the old one with the public entrance along Madison Road, mostly out of site of the Confederate statue, but certainly visible.

Engravings on the side of the base of the soldier state the monument was, “Erected by their comrades and friends Oct. 18, 1900.”

The names of dozens of Confederate soldiers from Orange who died in the war are listed on both sides of the larger portion of the base. A historical society associate present at the protest could not say exactly how many deaths there were.

The monument is also engraved with, “They fought for the Right They died for their country Cherish their memory Imitate their example.”

Griffin Floyd, in his two-year-old online petition to remove the monument stated it is a symbol of racial inequality, injustice and oppression.

“Having phrases emulating the soldiers of the confederacy…like ‘they fought for the right’ (to keep black men and women enslaved) or ‘imitate their example’ (of tyranny, injustice, and oppression) is perverse and contradicts our cherished American values like life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. Furthermore, it is perverse to have a monument to oppression outside of a courthouse, where justice is supposed to be served.”

