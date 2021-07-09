Orange judge denies bond in fatal shooting of Barboursville man in his home

She later told investigators she did it, the prosecutor said.

“We have someone shot to death in his home while trying to flee and the defendant has admitted to doing it,” Judy said.

The prosecutor said Knicely “deceived people” to get use of a vehicle to go to the crime scene. He described the defendant as having “delusions” and “full of malice for others.”

“She has every incentive in the world to get lost if she gets out,” he said in arguing against Knicely’s release at the bond hearing.

The prosecutor asked Judge Claiborne Stokes to hold Knicely without eligibility for release from jail prior to trial—due to the serious nature of the offense and evidence against her. He said she posed an unreasonable danger to herself and others and was a flight risk.

The defendant, who left the crime scene and was picked up in Culpeper County later on the night of the shooting, June 16, told Orange authorities she shot the victim after Manning pulled her hair during an “alleged conflict,” according to the prosecutor.