Orange man arrested for abduction in C'ville charged with murder in Madison County

An Orange County man faces numerous charges, including first degree murder, in an alleged crime spree on Feb. 28 spanning Madison County and the city of Charlottesville.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Graves Mill area on that day for a deceased male in a residence. The man has not been identified. The body of the deceased was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Larry Allen Young Jr., 24, was charged March 4 in the Madison death along with breaking and entering with intent to commit larceny with a deadly weapon, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony first offense, malicious discharge in an occupied dwelling, possession of a firearm in violation of a protective order and grand larceny of a firearm, according to Madison Sheriff Erik Weaver.

Also on Feb. 28, the University of Virginia Police Department responded just after 5 p.m. with the Charlottesville PD for a possible armed robbery in the Central Grounds Parking Garage on Emmet Street.

Young was charged in this incident after police located him later that evening in the construction area behind Alderman Library in Charlottesville. He was being held at the Charlottesville/Albemarle Regional Jail when he was charged with murder in Madison.

Young was arrested and charged in Charlottesville with abduction, brandishing a firearm, assault and battery and violating a protective order.

Young is slated to appear in Madison County General District Court on March 10 for attorney review. Charlottesville attorney Ryan Rakness is listed as his attorney, according to online court records.

Young is also scheduled to appear March 17 in Albemarle County General District Court.

