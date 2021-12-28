Orange man charged with DUI, eluding police in Fauquier

An Orange man faces various charges, including felony DUI, after authorities say he drove 90 mph on the highway in northern Fauquier and fled from police.

Jonathan Pratt, 40, of Orange, was also charged with eluding, reckless driving by speed, assault on law enforcement and other traffic infractions associated with the reported incident that occurred Dec. 23, according to a Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office release.

Deputies learned of a reckless driving compliant in which a vehicle struck another vehicle in Prince William County and was travelling down Broad Run Church Road in Fauquier County. The vehicle was located in the 6800 block of Lee Highway travelling at a high rate of speed when deputies conducted a traffic stop. While stopped, the vehicle then fled the scene, the release stated.

Deputies pursued the vehicle as it drove off in an erratic manner causing risk to other drivers and the general public the release stated.

Pratt’s vehicle was stopped when authorities used a PIT maneuver. He was taken into custody without further incident. No injuries were reported. Pratt was placed in Fauquier County jail without bond eligibility.