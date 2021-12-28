 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Orange man charged with DUI, eluding police in Fauquier
0 comments
top story

Orange man charged with DUI, eluding police in Fauquier

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Pratt

Pratt

An Orange man faces various charges, including felony DUI, after authorities say he drove 90 mph on the highway in northern Fauquier and fled from police.

Jonathan Pratt, 40, of Orange, was also charged with eluding, reckless driving by speed, assault on law enforcement and other traffic infractions associated with the reported incident that occurred Dec. 23, according to a Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office release.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Deputies learned of a reckless driving compliant in which a vehicle struck another vehicle in Prince William County and was travelling down Broad Run Church Road in Fauquier County. The vehicle was located in the 6800 block of Lee Highway travelling at a high rate of speed when deputies conducted a traffic stop. While stopped, the vehicle then fled the scene, the release stated.

Deputies pursued the vehicle as it drove off in an erratic manner causing risk to other drivers and the general public the release stated.

Pratt’s vehicle was stopped when authorities used a PIT maneuver. He was taken into custody without further incident. No injuries were reported. Pratt was placed in Fauquier County jail without bond eligibility.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

South Africa study suggests Omicron infection could boost Delta immunity

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert