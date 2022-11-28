 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Orange man dies in fatal Route 3 wreck night before Thanksgiving

  • 0
SpotsySOlogo.jpg

An Orange man died the night before Thanksgiving in a single-vehicle crash along Route 3 in Spotsylvania County.

Deputies responded to the wreck at 11:35 p.m. on Nov. 23 in the 9300 block of Plank Road, near Chancellorsville Battlefield.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Emergency personnel arrived within minutes to find a 2019 Chevy Silverado with significant damage, according to a release from the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office.

Preliminary investigation showed the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed west bound on Plank Road when it veered off the roadway striking a tree in the median, the release stated.

The driver died at the scene and was the only occupant in the Silverado. He was identified as 55 year-old David Allen Starkey, of Orange.

The accident remains under investigation. Spotsylvania Sheriff Roger Harris expressed his deepest condolences to the victim and families affected by this tragic incident, the release stated.

0 comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

COVID-19 lockdown protesters in China call for president to resign

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert