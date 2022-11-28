Orange man dies in fatal Route 3 wreck night before Thanksgiving

An Orange man died the night before Thanksgiving in a single-vehicle crash along Route 3 in Spotsylvania County.

Deputies responded to the wreck at 11:35 p.m. on Nov. 23 in the 9300 block of Plank Road, near Chancellorsville Battlefield.

Emergency personnel arrived within minutes to find a 2019 Chevy Silverado with significant damage, according to a release from the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office.

Preliminary investigation showed the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed west bound on Plank Road when it veered off the roadway striking a tree in the median, the release stated.

The driver died at the scene and was the only occupant in the Silverado. He was identified as 55 year-old David Allen Starkey, of Orange.

The accident remains under investigation. Spotsylvania Sheriff Roger Harris expressed his deepest condolences to the victim and families affected by this tragic incident, the release stated.