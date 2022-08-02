Orange man dies in single-vehicle crash in Orange County

An Orange man died early Sunday in a single-vehicle crash in Orange County.
Virginia State Police is investigating the crash that occurred at 1 a.m. on July 31 along Route 639 (Madison Run Rd), a half mile east of Route 643 (Cox Mill Rd), according to a release from VSP spokesman Sgt. Brent Coffey.
A 2008 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling east on Route 639 when it ran off the left side of the roadway and collided with a fence before overturning.
The driver of the Chevrolet, James B. Nichols Jr., 45, died at the scene of the crash due to his injuries. Nichols was not wearing a seatbelt, Coffey said. Speed is considered a factor in the crash, he said.
The crash remains under investigation.