Orange man dies in single-vehicle crash in Orange County

VSP

An Orange man died early Sunday in a single-vehicle crash in Orange County.

Virginia State Police is investigating the crash that occurred at 1 a.m. on July 31 along Route 639 (Madison Run Rd), a half mile east of Route 643 (Cox Mill Rd), according to a release from VSP spokesman Sgt. Brent Coffey.

A 2008 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling east on Route 639 when it ran off the left side of the roadway and collided with a fence before overturning.

The driver of the Chevrolet, James B. Nichols Jr., 45, died at the scene of the crash due to his injuries. Nichols was not wearing a seatbelt, Coffey said. Speed is considered a factor in the crash, he said.

The crash remains under investigation.

News Alert