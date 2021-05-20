Orange man dies in single-vehicle crash on Rapidan Road

An 82-year-old Orange man died Wednesday in a single-vehicle crash on Rapidan Road.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Virginia State Police Trooper I. Raccanello is investigating the fatal crash in Orange County that occurred at 11:50 a.m. Wednesday, May 19 along Route 615 (Rapidan Rd) just south of Route 700 (Trimmers Rd), according to a news release from Virginia State Police spokesman Sgt. Brent Coffey.

A 2013 Ford Transit van was traveling south on Rapidan Road when it ran off the right side of the road and collided with a tree.

The driver, David A. Carl suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to UVA Medical Center where he later succumbed to his injuries. Carl was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the release. A medical emergency is being considered in the wreck that remains under investigation.