Orange motel death ruled a suicide

Law enforcement officers from multiple jurisdictions responded to a barricade situation June 25 at the Budget Inn in Orange.

According to Orange Police Chief Kiline Madison, motel staff notified authorities that a guest told management he was feeling suicidal and considering taking his own life.

Orange Police, Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Virginia State Police and Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office, with its armored vehicle, all responded to the motel on U.S. Route 15, just outside of the Town of Orange.

Motel guests were evacuated and law enforcement officers secured the building’s perimeter. Multiple attempts to engage the subject proved unsuccessful, Madison said.

Ultimately, officers entered the room where they found the man deceased, having died by suicide by firearm.

Madison said the man likely was dead at the time law enforcement officers arrived. No other individuals were involved in the incident.

“It didn’t end like we would have wanted it to, and his family was very upset, but no one else was hurt,” he said.

A similar incident played out last week at Best Western in the Town of Culpeper.