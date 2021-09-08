 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Orange motorcyclist dies in head-on crash with pick-up truck in Madison
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Orange motorcyclist dies in head-on crash with pick-up truck in Madison

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
VSP

An Orange man driving a motorcycle died Sunday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash in Madison County.

Virginia State Police Trooper B. Coleman is investigating the wreck that occurred at 2:04 p.m. on Sept. 5 along Route 230 (Orange Road) just east of Route 607 (Elly Road).

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

A 2017 Harley motorcycle was traveling east on Route 230 when it failed to maneuver a curve, crossed a double solid yellow centerline and collided head-on with a westbound 2005 Chevrolet Colorado, according to a news release from Virginia State Police spokesman Sgt. Brent Coffey.

The driver of the Harley, Earl L. Blankenship, 64, died at the scene of the crash as a result of his injuries. Blankenship was wearing a helmet.

The driver of the Chevrolet, an 80-year-old male, of Aroda, suffered minor injuries in the crash and was transported to UVA Medical Center for treatment. The male was wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation, Coffey said.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Chinese car maker targets European market

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News