Orange motorcyclist dies in head-on crash with pick-up truck in Madison

An Orange man driving a motorcycle died Sunday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash in Madison County.

Virginia State Police Trooper B. Coleman is investigating the wreck that occurred at 2:04 p.m. on Sept. 5 along Route 230 (Orange Road) just east of Route 607 (Elly Road).

A 2017 Harley motorcycle was traveling east on Route 230 when it failed to maneuver a curve, crossed a double solid yellow centerline and collided head-on with a westbound 2005 Chevrolet Colorado, according to a news release from Virginia State Police spokesman Sgt. Brent Coffey.

The driver of the Harley, Earl L. Blankenship, 64, died at the scene of the crash as a result of his injuries. Blankenship was wearing a helmet.

The driver of the Chevrolet, an 80-year-old male, of Aroda, suffered minor injuries in the crash and was transported to UVA Medical Center for treatment. The male was wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation, Coffey said.