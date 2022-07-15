Orange murder case headed to jury after defendant takes witness stand

ORANGE—A Gordonsville woman took the stand Thursday near the end of her first-degree murder trial as the first witness for the defense, testifying she acted in self-defense in fatally shooting her babysitter’s husband at his home a year ago while he was there alone.

In Orange County Circuit Court, Brianna Knicely, 28, expounded upon to the jury about taped interview statements she gave authorities the morning after she killed 36-year-old James Manning. The two did not know each other than Manning’s wife, Jessica, being Knicely’s babysitter.

Defendant adds to story

The defendant, an unemployed nurse and mother of two, said in a video shown Wednesday that she shot Manning after he grabbed her and pulled her hair in an encounter that lasted a few minutes, according to the timeline of the act that occurred around 4:30 p.m. July 16, 2021.

Knicely had stopped bringing her children for Jessica Manning to watch at the home two weeks earlier, after a Department of Social Services investigation dispute.

In person on Thursday, the defendant enhanced her accusations against the deceased, James Manning, saying he also tried to sexually assault her on the afternoon she drove to his house and shot him, statements not shared in her taped interview with Orange County sheriff's Lt. Becky Jones.

Knicely testified Thursday she always carried a loaded gun in her purse for safety. She claimed Manning welcomed her into the home after she inquired about getting her child’s bathing suit from the home. Walking through the front door into the kitchen, Knicely said he acted strange.

“He jerked me to the floor,” she told the jury, saying she became unconscious for a few moments. “I woke up to him straddling me … trying to pull my pants down.”

Knicely testified Thursday she did not feel comfortable telling Lt. Jones about the alleged sexual assault because of her past history with the senior investigator.

Knicely said she was confused and shocked during the interview and that she didn’t call 911 after the alleged attack because of her history with 911.

More testimony from Knicely

In multiple retellings Thursday of her story over the course of questioning by defense attorney Richard Harry and Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Katie Fitzgerald, Knicely testified that she found her purse on the ground and fired at Manning.

“He kept coming after me, I kept firing,” she said.

“I shot him in the chest—that’s where I aimed,” Knicely said on cross-examination. She said Manning grabbed her leg and her arm and she kept firing as she ran out the front door, striking him three times with bullets from her automatic pistol.

The defendant said she leaped from the top of the home's front steps to the bottom and fell, her mail spilling out on the lawn, recovered three hours later when Jessica Manning returned with their three children.

Knicely also testified Thursday that she was raped within days of her arrest and being taken to Central Virginia Regional Jail in Orange. She said she was having nightmares and wasn’t sure if she was raped or “having flashbacks to what sent me here.”

Commonwealth rests; defense motion to strike murder charge

The defendant took the stand after the commonwealth rested its case Thursday, concluding its questioning of 24 witnesses. The last witness to be called by the prosecution was Jessica Atkins, Knicely’s mother.

Orange County Circuit Court Judge David Franzén disallowed any questioning about the police body-camera video of Atkins being interviewed at the scene of the shooting while Knicely was at large. The judge allowed the video played out of view of the jury.

“My daughter has lost her mind,” Atkins says on the video, stating she was worried about her grandchildren and that her daughter is in an abusive relationship.

“She thinks me or the sitter turned her in (to DSS) … she’s obviously out of her mind,” Aktins said.

On the stand in front of the jury, the defendant’s mother testified only that she last saw her daughter on that day around 4:20 p.m. as she was pulling out of their shared driveway.

At the conclusion of the commonwealth’s case, Harry made a motion to strike the murder charge against his client.

The defense lawyer argued the prosecution had not proved cause of death, malice or premeditation. He ridiculed their theory for motive that “(Knicely) was mad about a DSS report so she would kill anyone in her path.”

Fitzgerald argued that premeditation can happen in a second and that Knicely was angry when she went to the home with a loaded gun, and intended to kill her babysitter.

Judge Franzén denied the defense motion to strike, saying Manning’s killing by Knicely had an inference of malice and premeditation.

“She went armed, she drove there, admits to killing him and drove away,” the judge said.

Defense rests, jury to deliberate Friday

The prosecution also rested its case Thursday after calling three more witnesses besides the defendant. Dr. Peter Schmidt, a licensed professional counselor from Charlottesville, testified he treated James Manning in 2010 for PTSD after a road-rage incident.

The deceased had spent more than a year on Afghanistan's battlegrounds, the doctor noted of what caused his post-traumatic stress. Schimdt said Manning did well in therapy and was making a good recovery.

Dr. William McKenna, a psychologist and forensics evaluator, testified that he visited Knicely twice in jail to conduct a psychological evaluation. The defense witness said he diagnosed Knicely with PTSD, saying she had classic symptoms.

McKenna mentioned a term, "delayed reporting," where people who experience a traumatic event don’t always report it right away, especially sexual assault.

Finally, a medical toxicology expert, Dr. Sessions, testified about Kratom, an Asian tree in the coffee family long used for its medicinal purposes. The legal substance was found in Manning’s blood during autopsy toxicology testing. In low doses, the leaves of the plant can be a stimulant when chewed or provide pain relief.

Traditionally, someone who does a hard day’s labor might rely on it, Sessions said, but it is viewed today as an unsafe drug due to dosing dangers.

On cross examination, Fitzgerald asked the doctor if he was aware Manning worked 16 to 18 hours a day driving a United Parcel Service truck. He could use the drug's extra energy at a low dose, the prosecutor said, ending Thursday’s proceedings.

“We rest,” said Harry.