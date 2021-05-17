Orange observes diversity with Tuskegee airman portrait placement in courthouse

Looking toward the future

Karen Mask, district director with the Office of Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, was also there Saturday.

“We absolutely wanted to be here to honor Capt. Maples,” she said. “It’s important to recognize the history, the deep history we have here in Orange County.” It’s about time there’s an African-American in a portrait in the courthouse, Mask said. “It reflects the true history and diversity of the county and we’re delighted to see it.”

Portrait artist Becky Parrish, based in Orange County, shows in various galleries and had not heard of Maples when commissioned to do his painting. She was very honored to be asked to do so.

“My father was also in the Army Air Force during World War II,” Parrish said of project synergy. She made the portrait in oil point based off a digital photograph of an original old photograph she had refined and colorized by McClanahan Camera in Warrenton, and effectively so, the artist said.

Parrish spent about two months working on the picture.

“The photo was old and there weren’t a lot of cast shadows, had to build up the paint several layers,” she said, describing the likeness’ subtle smile. “It was really hard to capture his eyes.”