Orange opens 3 warming centers around county

Orange County announced Wednesday it would open three warming centers at 3 p.m.
The warming centers will not provide food, medical attention, cots or blankets. Those who visit the shelters should bring their own blankets and medication if needed.
No animals are permitted unless they are accompanied with a valid service animal certification. Masks and social distancing are required.
Thousands throughout Central Virginia remain without power after Monday’s snowstorm dropped nearly a foot of snow across the region.
Orange County warming sites are located at: Locust Grove Elementary, 31208 Constitution Highway, Locust Grove; Prospect Heights Middle School, 202 Dailey Drive, Orange and the Gordonsville Volunteer Fire Department, 301 E Baker Street, Gordonsville.