Orange parents, students still opposing controversial school board resolutions

Four Orange County School Board meetings, starting May 9, have opened with considerably long public comment periods, as a persistent group of parents, students and educators continue to oppose an approved “divisive content” resolution and a proposed “sexually explicit materials” resolution.

Both resolutions were drafted and proposed by District 4 School Board member Chelsea Quintern. The vast majority of individuals who have taken the podium have pleaded with the board to void the “divisive content” resolution and end any consideration of the “sexually explicit materials” resolution.

Although the resolutions have not been on the agenda in the previous three school board meetings, the group in opposition want the board to know that they will continue their presence until their request is met. They wear black clothing as a symbol of unity.

Many statements have been fervent, emotional and indignant. The opposition feels the resolutions have caused disruption among the education community and that the board’s action in passing the “divisive content” resolution was politically motivated.

They’ve repeatedly voiced concerns that the “sexually explicit materials” resolution could threaten the safety of LGBTQ students and that the “divisive content” resolution is in itself divisive.

At the school board’s Aug. 1 regular meeting, 13 individuals addressed the board to air concerns and none spoke in favor of the measures. The postponed “sexually explicit materials” resolution is based on State Senate Bill 656, signed into law by Gov. Glenn Youngkin on April 6. The bill gives parents the ability to review “sexually explicit content” being taught in elementary and middle school curriculums.

Quintern’s drafted resolution also states that “the Orange County School Board declares that students shall not be subjected, but not limited, to curriculum, materials, and Resolutions continue to be opposed at meeting discussions relating to sexual orientation, gender identity, or any other sexually explicit subject without explicit consent from their parent(s).”

It also requires Orange County Public Schools “to notify parents of healthcare services and involvement in critical decisions affecting students’ physical, mental and emotional well-being; including, but not limited to self-identification.”

Many feel that the wording of the resolution would require Orange County Public Schools to notify parents of their child’s sexual orientation, potentially outing students of the LGBTQ community with or without their consent. Quintern has not denied this assessment.

“This resolution will require schools to notify if children want to be identified in a different matter of their legal status,” said Quintern at the May 9 meeting. “The LGBTQ community have higher rates of mental illnesses. This resolution would allow schools, parents and students to bridge the resources needed to assist the child in an equitable manner.

"Under this resolution, the students can be better protected against discrimination as the family can be more engaged in the upbringing of their child," she said.

Those opposed to the resolution feel it would have the opposite effect—endangering LGBTQ students who could be outed to families who could be intolerant of their child’s sexual orientation. They’ve cited statistics of increased rates of mental illness, suicide and homelessness in the LGBTQ community, often as a result of being ostracized by family members and communities.

Resolution opponents see school as a safe space for students to be themselves and believe the measure will threaten the well-being of students who identify as LGBTQ.

“This resolution will allow [schools] to out kids, correct?” recent OCHS graduate Juliet Daniel asked the board. “So, by us saying it’s detrimental to children—that’s a fact. How many students have come up here and told you these resolutions would hurt them and their friends? Regardless of the intention, you are putting children in danger.”

At its May 9 meeting, the school board voted 3-2 to pass the revised “divisive content” resolution with District 2 School Board chair Sherrie Page and District 3 School Board member Mike Jones opposing the resolution.

The resolution states “the Orange County School Board declares Criical Race Theory and inherently divisive concepts shall not be part of its training program, curriculum, nor materials in Orange County Public Schools.”

Critical race theory was not taught in Orange County Public Schools prior to the approval of the “divisive content” resolution. However, many have spoken out against the resolution’s approval, as they feel it could inhibit a full range of education for students.

“You have yet to clearly state what critical race theory material is,” said OCHS graduate Myles Johnson. “So as a Black man in America, the only thing I can assume is that you want to remove all my peoples’ history. It’s disrespectful to sit there and silence the history of my ancestors who fought for this country.”

Others who spoke also raised concerns about what they feel is vague wording in the “divisive content” resolution.

They’ve stated that terms such as “divisive content” and “inequitable concepts” are not clearly defined and that they are left to assume that the resolution could lead to censorship in curriculum that teaches the nation’s controversial history.

The resolutions were not listed on the school board’s Aug. 1 agenda and there was no discussion nor action from the board regarding Quintern’s proposed “sexually explicit materials” resolution at the recent meeting.

The board has not yet announced when it will further discuss or take action on the issue.