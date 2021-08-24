Orange parents upset over school bus problems

Several parents said their children were told they couldn’t eat or drink while they waited on the bus, due to COVID-19 protocol, and that bus windows were not put down in some cases.

Brooks said a parent shared a photo a bus driver sent of the thermometer inside her bus registering 106 degrees that afternoon.

“If this was a parent who did this, it would be everywhere and the parent would be in jail,” she said.

“My son is scared to go to school now and that shouldn’t happen,” Brooks continued. “He told me, ‘Mommy, I dumped my bottle of water on me because it was so hot, I was going to get sick.’ ”

The extreme heat also affected a first-grader in Spotsylvania County, whose mother took him to the hospital when he collapsed and threw up after arriving home Aug. 12—the first day of school—following a ride in a hot bus without air conditioning.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Brooks said she eventually reported her son missing to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office because she said the school’s transportation department told her he wasn’t among the misplaced children they were tracking.

All the misplaced Orange students got home by Wednesday evening and “students were supervised and safe at all times during this process,” Snead said.