Orange parents upset over school bus problems

A shortage of drivers isn’t the only bus issue area school systems have been facing since students returned this month.
Orange County parents are still angry after an incident on the first day of school in which some elementary school children were placed on the wrong school bus and others were left sitting in hot buses for close to two hours, parents said.
Amanda Brooks, the mother of a kindergartner, said her son was missing for 3-1/2 hours Aug. 11 and did not return home until 8 p.m.
Brooks and nine other parents of children who attend schools in the Locust Grove area said their children sat on buses in the school parking lot, waiting for other students to load, until 5:30 p.m. School ended at 3:43 p.m.
Parents said they were not notified of the delay until 4:55 p.m.
School division Superintendent Cecil Snead said in an email to The Free Lance–Star that the situation was caused by “approximately eight” students being placed on the incorrect bus during afternoon dismissal.
Buses were kept in the school parking lot while administrators tried to sort out the confusion.
Snead said the majority of the school district’s buses are not air-conditioned. Because of a federal mandate requiring that masks be worn on public transportation, bus drivers instructed children to keep their face masks on.
Several parents said their children were told they couldn’t eat or drink while they waited on the bus, due to COVID-19 protocol, and that bus windows were not put down in some cases.
Brooks said a parent shared a photo a bus driver sent of the thermometer inside her bus registering 106 degrees that afternoon.
“If this was a parent who did this, it would be everywhere and the parent would be in jail,” she said.
“My son is scared to go to school now and that shouldn’t happen,” Brooks continued. “He told me, ‘Mommy, I dumped my bottle of water on me because it was so hot, I was going to get sick.’ ”
The extreme heat also affected a first-grader in Spotsylvania County, whose mother took him to the hospital when he collapsed and threw up after arriving home Aug. 12—the first day of school—following a ride in a hot bus without air conditioning.
Brooks said she eventually reported her son missing to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office because she said the school’s transportation department told her he wasn’t among the misplaced children they were tracking.
All the misplaced Orange students got home by Wednesday evening and “students were supervised and safe at all times during this process,” Snead said.
In an Aug. 12 message to the school community, Snead apologized for the “unsettling experiences endured by ... students and families that occurred on the afternoon of Aug. 11 during our bus run.”
“We understand that this situation has violated your trust in our school system; with our new procedures we expect to rebuild this trust over time,” he said in the message.
Snead said in the message that the elementary schools’ afternoon dismissal process has been modified. He said students now wear bus tags that are double-checked upon boarding the bus, and drivers complete bus attendance sheets which are scanned and provided to the front office.
He said parents would be notified via Facebook and school messenger of any bus delays over 20 minutes.
The division cancelled classes on Thursday and Friday, Aug. 12 and 13, due to heat advisories affecting the area.
“This was in large part because the students were required to wear face coverings and the majority of our division’s buses are not air-conditioned,” Snead said in an email.
Parent Nikole Carter said the situation had not improved much this week.
“Monday and Tuesday, the students were late again with a very late call both days and students sitting on the bus for long amounts of time again,” she said.
Snead said that bus loads “improved in expediency/accuracy each day” this week.
Like most local school divisions, Orange is experiencing a shortage of bus drivers. Snead said the division has three full-time vacancies it is seeking to fill.
Stafford had more than 40 bus driver vacancies as of last week and Spotsylvania had 33.
Orange County parent Melissa Kovach said she feels the district should have prepared better to meet these challenges.
“If we can’t even properly and safely get [students] to and from school, due to driver shortages and other issues, why didn’t they push [the start of school] back or offer virtual to more kids?” Kovach said.
