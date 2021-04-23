Orange school officials assess first week back with four days in-person classes

To offset some of the growing pains that come with virtual learning, OCPS has tried to connect teachers and students in a seamless fashion, bringing the classroom to them rather than the other way around.

“We purchased 55 to 65-inch monitors, like a Samsung TV in your house,” Snead said. “Our teachers have those monitors in their rooms. Mark Outten, who is our technology director, had the vision and helped us get that technology into the classrooms. So we’ve been able to leverage that. Each student has a Chromebook they can use and if you are a primary school student then you have an iPad for virtual learning. Really, we have a lot of positives coming out of this.”

Despite the progress that has been made to integrate both forms of learning into a cohesive whole, Snead explained that OCPS is gearing up for a relatively normal school year this fall.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We anticipate that by the 2021-2022 school year, we will be operating at five-days-a-week, in-person learning again,” he said. “But we are also going to keep our 100% Virtual OC option.”

What won’t change anytime soon is the massive logistical process of transporting kids to school safely during an airborne pandemic.