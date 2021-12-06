Orange sheriff endorses Reeves for Congress

Senator Bryce Reeves, R-Spotsylvania, last week announced his endorsement for Congress from long standing law enforcement leader and Orange County Sheriff, Mark Amos, according to a campaign release.

“I am the Sheriff of Orange and have known Bryce for some time,” said Amos in a statement. “He is always supportive of law enforcement and being former law enforcement himself, he understands what is good for us and for our community.”

Reeves said working as a narcotics detective, he knows the tough challenges law enforcement officers face every day. He is running for U.S. Congress to represent Virgina’s 7th District that includes Culpeper (part) and all of Orange. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-Henrico, represents the district.

Reeves said law enforcement is about service to the community.

“Sheriff Amos embodies that ideal every day. I’ve had the pleasure of collaborating with him to bring down crime in Orange County, and I look forward to working on solutions that’ll make our streets safer across the district, across the Commonwealth, and across the country,” he said.

Spotsylvania Sheriff Roger Harris also recently endorsed Reeves.

“Bryce’s commitment to standing with law enforcement comes in stark contrast to the defund the police agenda being pushed in Virginia and nationally,” the campaign release stated.