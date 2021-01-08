 Skip to main content
Orange Visitor Center in Depot closes Friday for month of January due to COVID
Orange Visitor Center in Depot closes Friday for month of January due to COVID

Orange Depot

Community spread of COVID closed the Orange Visitor Center in the historic Depot on Friday for the rest of January.

 ALLISON BROPHY CHAMPION/CULPEPER STAR-EXPONENT

The Orange County Visitor Center in the historic Train Depot closed Friday, Jan. 8 and will remain so through the first month of 2021 due to community spread of COVID-19.

Seven volunteers provide daily staffing at the center located at 122 E. Main St. in the town of Orange, according to a county news release.

The closure decision was made in “order to keep our volunteers safe in the current regional COVID-19 environment,” the release stated.

See VisitOrangeVirginia.com to stay up to date on local destinations and events in January. For immediate assistance this month, the Tourism Department can be reached at 540/661-5324. All calls to the Orange County Visitor Center direct phone line, (540) 672-1653, will be forwarded to the Tourism Department during the month of January.

