Orange Visitor Center in Depot closes Friday for month of January due to COVID

The Orange County Visitor Center in the historic Train Depot closed Friday, Jan. 8 and will remain so through the first month of 2021 due to community spread of COVID-19.

Seven volunteers provide daily staffing at the center located at 122 E. Main St. in the town of Orange, according to a county news release.

The closure decision was made in “order to keep our volunteers safe in the current regional COVID-19 environment,” the release stated.

See VisitOrangeVirginia.com to stay up to date on local destinations and events in January. For immediate assistance this month, the Tourism Department can be reached at 540/661-5324. All calls to the Orange County Visitor Center direct phone line, (540) 672-1653, will be forwarded to the Tourism Department during the month of January.