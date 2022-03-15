'Origins & Evolution' now on display in Carver 4-County Museum

A new exhibit, “Origins & Evolution,” is now on display in the Carver 4-County Museum in Rapidan.

The four-part display recalls the parents, grandparents, faith community members and others who advocated for a high school for minority children.

The George Washington Carver Regional High School where the museum is located educated Black students from four counties after its opening on Oct. 1, 1948 until integration was completed in this area by 1968.

The new exhibit builds on the museum’s initial display, “Origins,” at its opening in February 2019. It will lead up to the Carver school’s 75th anniversary in 2023.

“We as a museum have evolved just as the school evolved,” said curator Terry Miller during a visit last month at the museum as she was placing finishing touches.

The next 22 months will highlight ‘The Carver Story’ in film and print in anticipation of the anniversary celebration, she said.

Visitors may view the exhibit in person by appointment and online at carver4cm.org.

The display has four parts: The Persistent, The Planners, The Implementers and The Educators.

The first gallery features such names as Charles Coleman and Anna Green.

The second gallery highlights Gov. Colgate Darden, Dr. George Denny of the University of Alabama and the Virginia Dept. of Education.

The third gallery focuses on those who worked to find the land for the school, worked on the design and finalized furnishings.

Finally, the fourth gallery is the largest, featuring 18 teachers, a librarian, administrators and the principal who served for all but one year at Carver.

The museum had not previously focused on Principal Harvey Fleshmon (1909-1967), Miller said. For 19 of the 20 years that Carver operated, educating students from Culpeper, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock, he was its top administrator.

Sadly, Fleshmon died by suicide in the final academic year, Miller said.

“I don’t know what the school administration told him, because integration was coming,” she said. “I don’t think there was a place for him.”

Fleshmon rests in the historic Antioch section at Fairview Cemetery. He was trained at historic Hampton Institute in auto mechanics and education and earned a master’s degree.

Fleshmon’s grandmother, Alice Griffin Fleshmon, a practical nurse, raised him. She lived to see him become a school principal, Miller said.

Fleshmon made an annual salary that first year of $3,000, according to the exhibit.

The Carver 4-County Museum is producing short videos throughout the year helping to tell the more of the school’s story leading up the anniversary. Those with pictures or stories are encouraged to share them for the video project.

Before 1948, young American-African students experienced extreme difficulty obtaining a high school education in Culpeper, Greene, Madison, Orange, and Rappahannock, according to the alumni web site.

Culpeper and Orange counties had a secondary program. Still, the offerings were so limited that some parents paid for their children’s school enrollment elsewhere to guarantee their school admission.

No educational program was offered for Greene, Madison, and Rappahannock counties beyond the 7th grade. The children of these counties were forced to gain a high school education elsewhere at their parents’ expense.

