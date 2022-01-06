OUTAGE UPDATE: more than 2K in Culpeper County without power, most for fourth day

Around 2,200 Culpeper County households remained in the dark and without heat Thursday for the fourth day since Winter Storm Frida on Monday reminded local residents of the fierceness of Mother Nature.

Rappahannock Electric Cooperative—with more than 1,000 linemen traversing rural back roads blocked with trees along with freezing temps— reported around 1,800 customers in Culpeper without power as of noon.

Restorations occurred overnight with outage numbers decreasing. At the height, an estimated 7,000 lost power in Culpeper.

Dominion reported 73 without power in Culpeper as of noon and more than 16,000 still without power in Albemarle County, the most statewide.

Another 12,000 addresses in Stafford are still without Dominion power three days after the storm, the second most.

REC, meanwhile, has more than 10,000 customers in Spotsylvania County waiting Thursday morning for power to be restored and another 4,5000 in Orange County.

Crews were either onsite or en-route Thursday to various outage sites around the Culpeper area. See the list of exact locations at Rappahannock Electric Cooperative Facebook.