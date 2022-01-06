OUTAGE UPDATE: power gradually being restored in Culpeper, area

Around 1,700 Culpeper County households remained in the dark and without heat late Thursday afternoon for the fourth day since Winter Storm Frida on Monday reminded local residents of the fierceness of Mother Nature.

Rappahannock Electric Cooperative—with more than 1,000 linemen traversing rural back roads blocked with trees along with freezing temps— reported more than 1,600 customers in Culpeper without power as of 3:30 p.m.

Restorations occurred overnight with outage numbers decreasing at a steady pace throughout the day. At the height, an estimated 7,000 lost power in Culpeper.

Dominion reported 36 without power in Culpeper as of 3:30 p.m. Thursday and more than 14,000 still without power in Albemarle County, the most statewide.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Another 10,000 addresses in Stafford were still without Dominion power by late afternoon on Thursday, three days after the storm, the second most.

REC, meanwhile, had more than 9,000 customers in Spotsylvania County waiting Thursday late afternoon for power to be restored and another 3,800 in Orange County.