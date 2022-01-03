Outages, accidents, closures as 1st snow storm of '22 slams Culpeper area

Hundreds of vehicle wrecks and stranded motorists. Thousands without power. Businesses and medical facilities closed due to a winter wallop on Monday, the first snow of the New Year.
Arear around Culpeper received 10 inches up to more than a foot of heavy snow in the approximate 12-hour event that started early Monday and lasted until around 1 p.m., clearing up with blue skies and sunshine.
By that time, Dominion Power crews in Culpeper were working on around a dozen separate projects with a report of 2,166 outages in the county. Rappahannock Electric Cooperative had more than 6,000 customer without power in Culpeper at the peak and nearly 11,000 in Orange County.
System-wide between the two utilities, well more than 300,000 addresses lost power around Virginia in the storm. Officials expected a multi-day restoration effort.
VDOT crews and contractors were deployed across the district cleaning roads on interstates and primary highways with a mix of sand and salt to improve traction and help melt the snow. Crews would work around the clock to clear roads, shifting onto secondary roads and neighborhood streets once main roads are cleared.
National Weather Service predicted an overnight low in Culpeper of 11 degrees. Culpeper County Emergency Services Director Bill Ooten warned of refreezing.
As heavy snow, sleet and rain fell across the commonwealth on the first work day of 2022, Virginia State Police troopers reported responding to numerous traffic crashes and disabled vehicles caused by motorists driving too fast for conditions.
In the first 10.5 hours of Monday, state police responded to 313 traffic crashes and aided 277 disabled/stuck motorists. Most crashes involved only damage to vehicles.
Culpeper Police officers and sheriff’s deputies reported handling back-to-back disabled vehicles for hours Monday as well.
“Please do not drive unless it is absolutely necessary. Even after the snowfall stops, all of the snow will turn into ice. If you must be out on the roads clean all of the snow off your vehicle, turn on your headlights, and slow down,” according to Culpeper Police.
Among incidents VSP responded to was a jackknifed tractor-trailer blocking westbound lanes on I-64 at the 168 mile marker in Goochland County. There were no injuries; the tractor-trailer was hauling 18,000 pounds of plastic furniture.
East of Charlottesville on I-64, fallen trees blocked the highway, snarling traffic.
Culpeper County Public Schools and Kid Central daycare closed Monday as residents woke up to heavy snow falling. Several other area school districts were still on winter break for the first winter blast.
The National Weather Service predicted 5-9 inches for Culpeper County in Monday’s weather event, but many places received more as the heavy snow dropped quickly, bending tree limbs big and small.
The snow closed Culpeper County courts and most local government offices.
Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services due to the weather did not offer transit services Monday. Its senior centers and the SEE Recovery Center in Culpeper were also closed.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health District closed health department offices in all five counties and called off the COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Reva VFD. Medical offices and businesses closed due to the weather and power outages.
Fauquier Health closed all of its offsite locations. All branches of UVA Community Credit Union also closed due to the weather.
