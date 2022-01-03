Outages, accidents, closures as 1st snow storm of '22 slams Culpeper area

As heavy snow, sleet and rain fell across the commonwealth on the first work day of 2022, Virginia State Police troopers reported responding to numerous traffic crashes and disabled vehicles caused by motorists driving too fast for conditions.

In the first 10.5 hours of Monday, state police responded to 313 traffic crashes and aided 277 disabled/stuck motorists. Most crashes involved only damage to vehicles.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Culpeper Police officers and sheriff’s deputies reported handling back-to-back disabled vehicles for hours Monday as well.

“Please do not drive unless it is absolutely necessary. Even after the snowfall stops, all of the snow will turn into ice. If you must be out on the roads clean all of the snow off your vehicle, turn on your headlights, and slow down,” according to Culpeper Police.

Among incidents VSP responded to was a jackknifed tractor-trailer blocking westbound lanes on I-64 at the 168 mile marker in Goochland County. There were no injuries; the tractor-trailer was hauling 18,000 pounds of plastic furniture.

East of Charlottesville on I-64, fallen trees blocked the highway, snarling traffic.