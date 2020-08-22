Outdoor job fair draws 100 job seekers

An outdoor job fair is advertised on a sign outside Culpeper Baptist Church, where five local businesses recruited employees for more than 400 openings on Thursday, Aug. 20.
Marty Bywaters-Baldwin, director of workforce services for Virginia Career Works in Culpeper, said exactly 100 job-seekers registered at the job fair and the businesses were thrilled by the turnout.
One of the five employers reported Friday they hired seven individuals on the spot, and have extended invitations for ten second interviews, Baldwin said.
"Another employer reported that it was the most productive job fair—pandemic or not—that they have attended in the last five years," he added. "We're planning a second outdoor job fair for September. Details to follow."