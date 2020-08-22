 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Outdoor job fair draws 100 job seekers
0 comments
editor's pick featured

Outdoor job fair draws 100 job seekers

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months
Outdoor job fair Culpeper Baptist Church

An outdoor job fair is advertised on a sign outside Culpeper Baptist Church, where five local businesses recruited employees for more than 400 openings on Thursday, Aug. 20. 

 LINDA CHUBBS/FOR THE STAR-EXPONENT

An outdoor job fair is advertised on a sign outside Culpeper Baptist Church, where five local businesses recruited employees for more than 400 openings on Thursday, Aug. 20.

Marty Bywaters-Baldwin, director of workforce services for Virginia Career Works in Culpeper, said exactly 100 job-seekers registered at the job fair and the businesses were thrilled by the turnout.

One of the five employers reported Friday they hired seven individuals on the spot, and have extended invitations for ten second interviews, Baldwin said.

"Another employer reported that it was the most productive job fair—pandemic or not—that they have attended in the last five years," he added. "We're planning a second outdoor job fair for September. Details to follow."

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Today in history: Aug. 22

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News