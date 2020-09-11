Outdoor job fair Wednesday at Booster Park in Orange

An outdoor job fair featuring eight Orange County employers will be held 10 a.m. to noon this Wednesday, Sept. 16 at Booster Park, located in the Orange Airport complex along Route 20.
Job candidates are respectfully asked to wear a mask, wash or sanitize hands, and practice social distancing guidelines while in attendance at the event sponsored by Orange County Economic Development Office, Orange County Chamber of Commerce and Orange Workforce Center.
“Our office is delighted to partner with the Chamber and Workforce Center to bring an outdoor job fair to the community,” said Rose Deal with Orange County County Economic Development. “Many of our local businesses have expressed concern in not being able to find workers to fill vacancies, so our offices came together to offer a creative opportunity to connect businesses and potential workers, amongst the pandemic.”
The event will be held outdoors under the pavilion at Booster Park, 11177 Bloomsbury Rd. in Orange.
Local businesses participating in the job fair have immediate, long-term openings in manufacturing, administration, retail, construction and supply chain, according to Marty Bywaters-Baldwin of the Orange Workforce Center: “This is a great opportunity for job-seekers considering a career switch or advancement,” he said.
Job seekers are encouraged to bring a current resume. For assistance with resume writing, contact Bywaters-Baldwin 540/847-9238 or marty.baldwin@fredgoodwill.org. For information on the job fair, contact 540/672-1238 or rdeal@orangecountyva.gov.
