Overnight I-95 lane closures start Tuesday night

Overnight lane closures are slated for southbound Interstate 95 in Stafford County, the Virginia Department of Transportation said in a news release Tuesday afternoon.

The lane closures will happen between Centreport Parkway, beginning at 9 p.m. Tuesday. The southbound off-ramp at U.S. 17 will be closed between midnight and 3 a.m. on Wednesday and Thursday. Drivers should expect lane closures on the interstate until 5 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday.

Southbound I–95 travelers who plan to use the U.S. 17 exit during the work should instead exit at Centreport Parkway, according to VDOT.

The lane closures will allow crews to continue work on the U.S. 17 overpasses as part of the southbound Rappahannock River crossing project, which is adding three lanes to the interstate.