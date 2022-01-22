Overwhelmed hospitals use 'Safe at Home' program to treat some Fredericksburg-area COVID patients

Terry Shrader’s 66-year-old mother, who already has trouble breathing, went to a Richmond-area hospital last week when her condition worsened.

She had gotten her COVID-19 booster a few days earlier and thought she might be having a reaction. Instead, the Louisa County woman tested positive for COVID on top of having chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD. The lung disease blocks airflow and her oxygen level had dipped to 87 percent when normal rates are usually in the high 90s.

Hospital workers told her they didn’t have a bed available and sent her home with steroids and antibiotics, Shrader said. If her condition worsened, she was told to call an ambulance again and the hospital staff would treat her, although she might have to sleep in the hallway because no rooms were available, her son said.

He was a bit alarmed. His mother has had COPD flareups about once a year and typically is hospitalized immediately.

“I was like, dang, if she’s got all that, these people in the hospital who got admitted, they must really be bad off,” said Shrader, a former Fredericksburg-area resident. He noted that his mother started to see some improvement the following day.

While COVID-19 case counts and hospitalizations have dropped somewhat from previous sky-high rates, the experience of Shrader’s mother illustrates that medical facilities across Virginia continue to be overwhelmed.

In the three hospitals in the Rappahannock Area Health District, which covers Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford, about 200 people were being treated for COVID symptoms each day last week. That’s down from the pandemic high of 215 patients on Jan. 13.

But for Mary Washington Hospital, which has treated the majority of local virus patients since March 2020, “the volumes are still huge,” said Dr. M. Stephen Mandell Jr., senior medical director of Mary Washington Healthcare.

“Our intensive care unit has not received relief and we are still seeing a percentage of these patients critically ill,” he stated in an email. “This is our greatest stress point currently.”

To put the impact of the omicron surge in perspective, consider the number of patients on Thanksgiving Day, when the fast-spreading variant first made the news. There were 39 people in local hospitals then.

The number doubled by Christmas Eve and that number doubled again by the first week of January. Patient counts continued to rise through Jan. 13, then started to decline slightly.

But because Mary Washington Hospital and Stafford Hospital have had more sick people than they could accommodate, MWHC launched a “Safe at Home” program. COVID-19 patients with moderate symptoms who are well enough to go home are set up with digital thermometers, oxygen tanks and tubes and a pulse oximeter that fits over the finger and measures the level of oxygen in the blood.

For seven days, registered nurses who operate the system’s triage line call the patients, check their status and offer any support, Mandell said. Two virtual appointments with physicians are made during the week, then an in-person visit is scheduled at the two-week mark.

In the first week of the program, 13 patients with COVID-19 were being monitored at home, Mandell said. They were not included in daily counts of those hospitalized. None of the patients got worse and had to be admitted, the doctor said, adding that MWHC will continue with the program even after the surge abates.

Not only does it allow people to recover in the comfort of their homes, but it also lets a hospital use its most intensive resources on the sickest patients. Mandell stressed that no one with severe illness would be sent home.

“The program doesn’t limit patient care; it expands support for outpatient care, offering aggressive, early intervention that results in early recovery,” Mandell said.

While health care workers at MWHC continue to face unusually high numbers of COVID patients, Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center has seen virus counts decline, said Dr. Jennea Correia, vice chair of the emergency medicine department.

“I’m hoping that we’ve peaked and that we’re continuing to come down,” she said.

The Spotsylvania hospital doesn’t disclose patient counts, but Correia said it reached its all-time pandemic peak in the first days of January, then numbers dropped the following week. Fewer people were coming to the ER for COVID tests, said Correia, an emergency room doctor.

She doubted the decline is due to the hospital posting on Facebook in no uncertain terms that it’s not a testing facility. Spotsylvania Regional, along with a statewide hospital organization, asked people with virus symptoms to please visit an urgent care or their primary care provider to be tested.

“I think it may just be a decline in cases because the peak may be over or almost over,” she said.

Local, state and national case counts for COVID-19 seem to be following a similar trend as hospitalizations. Numbers are falling, but they’re still at incredibly high levels.

In the local health district, an average of 532 people tested positive each day for the last week, according to Friday’s state data. That’s compared with an average of 807 people a day the week before.

But once again, the numbers from Thanksgiving Day—when there was an average of 83 new cases a day over a week-long period—indicate how high the numbers have soared.

April Achter put it another way. She’s the population health coordinator for the Rappahannock–Rapidan Health District, which includes Culpeper, Fauquier, Orange and two other counties.

“The United States is averaging more than 800,000 cases of COVID-19 and 1,900 deaths per day,” she wrote in an update. “These are staggering numbers and it can be easy to look at them in the abstract. But these numbers are people, our friends, our family, our loved ones.”

She pointed out that a Boeing 747 holds about 400 passengers. Daily COVID-19 deaths are the equivalent of four 747s “crashing each day with no survivors.”

“This is one of the most deadly diseases in history,” Achter said. “And that metric doesn’t include other impacts to our society.”

Even if local numbers are starting to drop somewhat, “we are by no means out of the woods yet and we cannot become complacent,” said Mary Chamberlin, public information officer for the Rappahannock Area Health District.

She stressed the ongoing importance of safety measures: vaccinations, booster shots and higher-grade masks such as N95 or KN95, along with social distancing, hand washing and staying home when sick.

On Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released three studies that offered evidence that people who had been vaccinated—and boosted—had the best protection against both delta and omicron variants. The studies were the first large ones in the United States to look at vaccine protection against omicron, according to the CDC, and the results mirrored similar studies in Germany, South Africa and the U.K.

While the CDC reported that the three shots offer the most protection, booster rates are low in Virginia. Across the state, about one-third of those fully vaccinated, ages 12 and older, have gotten a booster shot, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

The rate is lower in the Rappahannock Area Health District. Of the 204,038 fully vaccinated people eligible for boosters, only 26 percent, or 81,016 local residents, have gotten them, according to state data.