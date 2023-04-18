In a rare screening, the the Library of Congress Packard Campus Theater held a presentation last weekend which screened two documentaries on the subject of the Mississippi Delta Blues.

On April 15, a small crowd gathered at the Culpeper venue to watch a documentary on the musical genre, Good Mornin’ Blues (1978). The movie documented the history of the genre from its beginnings in the cotton fields of Mississippi to its eventual worldwide popularity.

Narrated by blues legend B.B. King, the film takes the viewer through an hour-long journey through the history of the genre. The documentary would take a journey through the important figures of the blues mentioning figures like Son House, Willie Brown, Robert Johnson and Muddy Waters.

Wayne Rush, a former employee of the Library of Congress who presented the movie, announced that the version of the documentary shown was a newer transfer from video. The transfer allowed for a clearer picture and less color saturation which made for an easier viewing.

The documentary was followed by another feature, Alan Lomax Delta Blues, made from tapes as a follow-up to the documentary, The Land Where The Blues Began, produced by Lomax and released in 1979.

The film featured interviews with blues musicians from the Mississippi Delta area including artist R.L. Burnside.

Lomax was a music historian who along with his father John documented American folk music, blues included, in the early part of the 20th century.

Lomax was also the director of the Archive of American Folk Song at the Library of Congress from 1937 to 1942. Lomax would continue to document and archive folk music across the world until his death in July 2002.

Rush commented that the blues is the foundation of popular American music which has influenced artists ranging from Chuck Berry and Elvis Presley to The Beatles and Led Zeppelin.

Rush also commented on the interest that the presentation draws from the Culpeper area itself: “There’s a lot of musicians, we live in the hills and there’s a lot of bluegrass pickers who love music around here. It’s stuff they’re not going to see anywhere else.”

Donna Washington, an employee of the Library of Congress, came to the presentation as an audience member and spoke about her interest in the subject of the blues. “I love my history, I really like the blues, I love Black documentaries, African-American documentaries, It’s part of my history.”

The Library of Congress’ Packard Campus for Audio Visual Conservation and the theater is located at 19053 Mount Pony Road in Culpeper.