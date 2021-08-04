Pair of 1,100-gallon cisterns going in at Carver Center to collect rainwater

A pair of 1,100-gallon cisterns will collect rainwater to serve various agricultural sites at The Carver Center in Culpeper.
The county is working with Culpeper Soil & Water Conservation District and Friends of the Rappahannock on the estimated $6,000 grant-funded project that will store rain for watering gardens and greenhouses at the site, located at the foot of Cedar Mountain.
The Culpeper County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the endeavor at its meeting Tuesday.
The operation will accept rain from a 3,000-square-foot roof over the welding center, located at the back of the campus in proximity to the farming operations. A few community groups grow produce at the Carver Center, including Rapidan River Master Gardeners and Veterans & Minority Farmers of the Piedmont.
Rainwater collected in the cisterns, in addition to irrigation of the fruits, vegetables and flowers grown there, will be used for washing tools and the produce. One-inch of rainfall volume is equal to 1,808 gallons, according to Friends of the Rappahannock.
The new cistern system will include installation of a new 100-foot gutter with downspouts on the back of the building filtering out large particles. Water will be dispersed using an automatic pump to a centrally located spigot and will be on demand from April to November, according to a presentation from Friends of the Rappahannock, which will sign a maintenance agreement with the county for care of the cisterns. The water captured and stored will not be used indoors or as drinking water.
The cisterns and associated infrastructure will be disconnected from the downspout and first flush system from Thanksgiving to April 1 of the given year to avoid freezing, according to FOR. The cistern, pump, and all piping will be drained of water.
Culpeper County Grants Administrator Laura Loveday, working with the other groups, was made aware of grant funding through Soil & Water Conservation District for the cistern project. She said the Carver Center working group expressed interest in implementing more sustainable practices at the school located along U.S. Route 15.
The Culpeper office of Virginia Tech Extension and 4H calls Carver home and the historic Black school is also associated with Virginia Union University. The school is named for famous African-American botanist, farmer and inventor George Washington Carver.
Friends of the Rappahannock, with an office in Culpeper, has a similar cistern operation in Fredericksburg, and will maintain the one at The Carver Center.
The nonprofit river steward will also offer training on use and maintenance of the cisterns and support systems to County staff and partner organizations on site.
Soil & Water Conservation will perform routine inspections of the system to ensure proper function and compliance with cost-share program standards.
540/825-4315