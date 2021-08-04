Pair of 11,000-gallon cisterns going in at Carver Center to collect rainwater

A pair of 11,000-gallon cisterns will collect rainwater to serve various agricultural sites at The Carver Center in Culpeper.

The county is working with Culpeper Soil & Water Conservation District and Friends of the Rappahannock on the estimated $6,000 grant-funded project that will store rain for watering gardens and greenhouses at the site, located at the foot of Cedar Mountain.

The Culpeper County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the endeavor at its meeting Tuesday.

The operation will accept rain from a 3,000-square-foot roof over the welding center, located at the back of the campus in proximity to the farming operations. A few community groups grow produce at the Carver Center, including Rapidan River Master Gardeners and Veterans & Minority Farmers of the Piedmont.

Rainwater collected in the cisterns, in addition to irrigation of the fruits, vegetables and flowers grown there, will be used for washing tools and the produce. One-inch of rainfall volume is equal to 1,808 gallons, according to Friends of the Rappahannock.

