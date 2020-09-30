On-line Pamper Me Pink, virtual walk celebrate Breast Cancer Awareness

October marks the 15th Annual Pamper Me Pink celebration presented by Culpeper Medical Center, a Novant Health UVA Health System facility, and Pepperberries, a downtown Culpeper gift and fashion boutique.
Like most large events, the rose-colored fundraiser for breast cancer awareness and prevention is shifting online this year due to the pandemic out of an abundance of caution for community health.
In the month of October, Pamper Me Pink Culpeper on Facebook will share inspiring stories, provide valuable education from medical experts, showcase community support and offer prizes to those participating in virtual events. While things may look different for this year’s Pamper Me Pink, the fund is more important than ever, according to a hospital release.
“During the challenges of COVID-19, we are reminded that the Pamper Me Pink Mammography Fund is designed to support those in need and we remain dedicated to the mission that no local resident should go without a mammogram due to an inability to pay,” said Donna Staton, president of Culpeper Medical Center, in a statement.
The Fund provides free mammograms and follow-up imaging for women and men of financial need in the Culpeper area. Since its inception in 2005, the Pamper Me Pink Mammography Fund has raised more than $220,000 and paid for 600 patients to receive mammograms.
“It warms my heart to be able to offer these services to community members in need,” said Pepper Me Pink founder Sharon Clark, owner of Pepperberries. “Through our continued partnership, we’ve seen awareness, education and support grow far beyond my wildest dreams. I’m grateful for the impact in Culpeper and the surrounding areas.”
To donate to the Pamper Me Pink Mammography Fund, contact 540/829-4327 or make checks payable to “Pamper Me Pink Fund” and mail to Culpeper Medical Center, Attn: Cashier, 501 Sunset Lane, Culpeper, VA 22701.
Culpeper residents who would like to request a no-cost mammogram can contact the Outpatient Imaging Culpeper at 540/321-3190 for an application. For information, see NovantHealthUVA.org/pampermepink or Pamper Me Pink Culpeepr on Facebook.
Virtual Breast Cancer Walk
The Mary Washington Hospital Foundation is hosting the 2020 Power of Pink Virtual Breast Cancer Walk this year.
Instead having it at a specific time and place, participants can walk 2.2 miles between Friday and Sunday whenever and wherever they want—in their neighborhood, at a favorite park or on a treadmill.
Groups are not advised to gather in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, so the foundation is encouraging a virtual experience. Participants are asked to dress in their best pink attire and share their photos. Prizes will be awarded for the best pink outfit for males and females in various age groups.
Those walking with pups are encouraged to also dress the dogs in pink, the color of breast cancer awareness.
Money raised goes toward the foundation’s breast cancer fund, which helps patients with expenses. More information and registration is available at powerofpink.mwhc.com.
