On-line Pamper Me Pink, virtual walk celebrate Breast Cancer Awareness

October marks the 15th Annual Pamper Me Pink celebration presented by Culpeper Medical Center, a Novant Health UVA Health System facility, and Pepperberries, a downtown Culpeper gift and fashion boutique.

Like most large events, the rose-colored fundraiser for breast cancer awareness and prevention is shifting online this year due to the pandemic out of an abundance of caution for community health.

In the month of October, Pamper Me Pink Culpeper on Facebook will share inspiring stories, provide valuable education from medical experts, showcase community support and offer prizes to those participating in virtual events. While things may look different for this year’s Pamper Me Pink, the fund is more important than ever, according to a hospital release.

“During the challenges of COVID-19, we are reminded that the Pamper Me Pink Mammography Fund is designed to support those in need and we remain dedicated to the mission that no local resident should go without a mammogram due to an inability to pay,” said Donna Staton, president of Culpeper Medical Center, in a statement.