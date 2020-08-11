The novel coronavirus pandemic has shuttered theaters and canceled all sorts of public activities, but the Culpeper area’s Windmore Foundation isn’t being deterred.
A sponsor of the fine arts, the foundation took to the outdoors Friday to stage its “Scenes in the Park: A Play on Words.”
Windmore’s StageWorks Theater Group performed a series of dramatic skits in Culpeper County’s Lenn Park along scenic Mountain Run. About 40 people attended the first-time effort near the park’s playground.
The cast and crew were careful to wear masks and socially distance while interacting.
Afterward, cast members expressed their happiness at having something to accomplish during the COVID-19 era. They clearly liked one another and had great respect for director Jessy Mahr, said Fran Cecere, president of Windmore’s board of directors.
Mahr asked them if they would like to join her the next time she arranges for a production. They all said, “Yes.”
Asked to recite one sentence in their performances that the each most enjoyed, each actor said it was hard to choose just one since they liked all of the skit.
When the person couldn’t pick out a special sentence, another cast member would say, “I loved when you said . . .” Then they would quote a sentence from the script that made everyone laugh.
