‘Pandemic’ dominates search terms and becomes Word of the Year

Merriam-Webster reported that other top search terms on its site this year were, respectively: coronavirus, defund, mamba, kraken, quarantine, antebellum, schadenfreude, asymptomatic, irregardless and icon.

Dictionary.com and its companion site Thesaurus.com began choosing a Word of the Day in 1999, which is displayed daily on the landing page of the website. The first Word of the Year on Dictionary.com, which was chosen for 2010, was “change.”

Last year the word was “existential,” and in 2018 it was “misinformation.”

“The actual etymology or history of the word pandemic suggests that it comes from the Greek words pan, meaning "all," and demos, meaning "the people,” said Gregory Donovan, a Virginia Commonwealth University English professor and founding editor of the literary magazine “Blackbird.”

“The word pandemic has always struck me as insufficiently terrifying in terms of its sound, especially considering the widespread wave of severe illness and death that it represents,” Donovan said.

The Oxford English Dictionary traditionally chooses a Word of the Year, but has described 2020 as “a year which cannot be neatly accommodated in one single word.” It marks the first time the Oxford English Dictionary has declined to choose a word of the year.