Pandemic hasn't slowed down Markley

Markley was 46 years old when his sons showed interest in trying out for their high school track and cross country teams. Wanting to help them decide what events they might be interested in participating in, he took them to an all-comers track meet at the Potomac Valley Track Club in Alexandria.

“I wanted them to try different things and see which ones they liked,” he said. “But I told them, ‘I’m not going to just sit around and wait for you while we’re here; I’m going to try out some things myself.’”

That one simple decision by Markley had far-reaching effects on his life that he couldn’t possibly have imagined at the time.

After retiring in May 2018, Markley decided to enter an all-comers meet in Charlottesville, where he opted to participate in the 100-meter sprint. Competing against two high-schoolers and three young adults, he clocked in at 14 seconds flat, finishing third.

Surprised at his own performance, Markley said he had an epiphany.

“The only two people that beat me were those two high-schoolers,” he said with a grin. “I realized that I may still have some wheels, so I began to get back into those types of events again after that.”

Markley entered the Delaware Senior Games after that, and he later competed in a national indoor meet in North Carolina in the winter of 2019, which was his final major event before that summer’s Toronto games.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.