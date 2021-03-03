Pandemic tests region's public-health officials; district's new chief arrives Monday

Wade Kartchner didn’t expect his last year leading a regional health district to be testy and difficult.

But COVID-19 made it so, giving countless Virginians the jitters, sickening more than 10,000 and killing 132 people in the five-county Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District.

The worldwide pandemic sent Dr. Kartchner and his RRHD staff scrambling.

“Like health workers everywhere, we suddenly were trying to address anxiety about what [the virus] is, treatment, contact investigations, mitigation strategies, distancing and masking—all in a framework of political bashing, left and right, up and down,” he recalled. “And we, as public health workers, get caught in the middle of that.”

Kartchner, the district’s director since 2016, said he has seen good, honorable and decent people step up to help out and care for one another as the deadly virus took its toll. But for others, “the stresses of the time and situation can bring out the not so good in people,” he said.

The district has done quite well as measured by cases per capita and how its people slowed the spread of the virus, compared to neighboring districts as well as health districts throughout the state, Kartchner said.