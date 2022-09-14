Panel hires firm to restore Carver name to Culpeper school

Culpeper County is another step closer to restoring the name “George Washington Carver Regional High School” to the front of the historic Black school, after its removal 50 years ago.

At its meeting Tuesday, the Board of Supervisors Building & Grounds Committee endorsed the sole bidder for the project, Dominion Traditional Building Group, of Marshall. The Fauquier County company specializes in historic preservation and construction of masonry structures.

“Hallelujah!” exclaimed Salem Supervisor Tom Underwood. “There’s been a lot of support for that, and I am glad we are doing it.”

For years, alumni of the school have asked that the name of the famed African-American botanist and inventor be put back on the building’s stone façade.

Piedmont Vocational School was the replacement name put in place soon after the regional high school closed, when Virginia integrated its public schools in the late 1960s.

For 20 years during racial segregation, the regional school was a vibrant community hub for local families and a place of education for African American youths from Culpeper, Orange, Madison and Rappahannock counties.

Now, it could be that the Carver name remains on the backside of the façade’s limestone blocks, flipped around when the stonework was altered.

Or it could be that the original stone blocks were removed altogether and new ones put in their place.

A third scenario is that the blocks were turned around and an anchor was embedded to hold them in place, meaning they will have holes in them when turned back around.

Additionally, there may be staining on the back of the stones if cement was used to attach them, according to Dominion Traditional Building Group.

Dominion’s masons will determine which is the case when they commence work at the site, on a date to be determined.

Depending on the scenario, the project’s cost will range from around $51,000 to $60,000, according to Dominion’s bid. If the back of the stones are blank, carving work to restore the Carver name will be done off site.

Dominion provided examples of work it has done on much older masonry projects, including at Menokin, the circa-1769 home near Warsaw of Francis Lightfoot Lee, a signer of the Declaration of Independence.

The company also did masonry work at the circa-1889 St. Andrews Roman Catholic Church in Roanoke, and at circa-1757 Shadwell Plantation, the Albemarle County birthplace of Thomas Jefferson.

Culpeper County Environmental Sciences Director Paul Howard said Tuesday that his agency and Dominion are collaborating to schedule the work here.

It’s an interesting project, he said.

”We will have a lot of happy alumni if the name is still there and in good shape!” Howard said.

In 2023, alumni of the Culpeper County school will host the Carver Jubilee, marking 75 years since it opened to students.