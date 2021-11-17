Panel seeks applications for Culpeper-area affordable-housing project

She said the proposed site at the other end of East Street could potentially create 40-60 units on county land transferred to a nonprofit developer like People Inc., which did Culpeper Crossing. Culpeper County Board Chairman Gary Deal said he was very supportive of the initiative for more affordable housing. He said a lot of people are hurting in the community struggling to make ends meet.

Such a project would offer rents in the $500 to $600/monthly range, not the current market rates in Culpeper of $1,200-$1,500/month, he said. Deal encouraged the town to partner on the project saying it could be a win-win for everyone.

Catalpa Supervisor Paul Bates said it was a great location while encouraging tenants be given education on financial management as part of any government-led affordable housing projects. Peacock agreed saying partners could provide case management and wrap-around services for tenants.

Outgoing Cedar Mountain Supervisor Jack Frazier encouraged the county take care of its own, those who live and work in Culpeper should have No. 1 priority for the new units.

RRRC Executive Director Patrick Mauney told the county committee in September it would be important to identify a nonprofit partner for the development as well as provide wraparound services for tenants.