Panel seeks applications for Culpeper-area affordable-housing project

A new option for housing in the area that people can better afford is now under development involving various local partners, longtime advocates and a $2 million Virginia Housing grant awarded this year.
The project could very well materialize in the town of Culpeper, as part of a county initiative, or anywhere in the five-county region spanning the counties of Culpeper, Fauquier, Orange, Madison and Rappahannock.
The Rappahannock-Rapidan Regional Commission, the grant’s administrator, is accepting proof-of-concept submissions from affordable-housing developers for the project, which will increase affordable units in the region. The deadline is 5 p.m. Dec. 6.
This is the first step of an overall application process for interested parties to build the project, RRRC said in a statement. It follows the grant award last summer as part of $40 million given statewide to boost middle class and lower-income housing.
Proof of concept submissions for a Culpeper area proposed affordable housing project should include a brief overview, goals, objectives, intended outcomes, anticipated funding request, number of units, organizational capacity, targeted income levels, and project location.
The Culpeper-based Regional Commission will determine overall interest in available funding and identify projects most suitable for funding. Selected projects will advance to a second application phase that will allow partners to submit detailed timelines, scopes of work, action plans, and to produce additional financial information for funding consideration, according to RRRC.
Send applications to Jennifer Little, at jlittle@rrregion.org, and Patrick Mauney, plmauney@rrregion.org.
In related news, Culpeper County recently authorized Culpeper County Human Services to solicit bids for an apartment complex at Orange Road and South East Street in the town of Culpeper on nearly nine acres owned by the county. The land adjoins the Galbreath-Marshall Building on Old Fredericksburg Road where county Head Start is located.
Having local governments, including the town, provide land for reasonably priced housing is a good way to create more of it was the conclusion of a multi-agency working group long collaborating on solutions. The downtown land owned by the county, with a small portion by the town, was brought up by the group as a possible location.
Culpeper Human Services Director Lisa Peacock, a part of the local housing and homelessness advocacy group, said now is opportune time to pursue affordable housing projects with so much federal, state and nonprofit foundation support available. She told the County Building & Grounds Committee in September there were nonprofit developers out there who could apply for tax credits this spring
“We felt like was the most viable option to think about,” Peacock said of the R-2 zoned property she said could be developed similar to recently renovated Culpeper Crossing, formerly Brandywine Apartments, at the end of North East Street.
She said the proposed site at the other end of East Street could potentially create 40-60 units on county land transferred to a nonprofit developer like People Inc., which did Culpeper Crossing. Culpeper County Board Chairman Gary Deal said he was very supportive of the initiative for more affordable housing. He said a lot of people are hurting in the community struggling to make ends meet.
Such a project would offer rents in the $500 to $600/monthly range, not the current market rates in Culpeper of $1,200-$1,500/month, he said. Deal encouraged the town to partner on the project saying it could be a win-win for everyone.
Catalpa Supervisor Paul Bates said it was a great location while encouraging tenants be given education on financial management as part of any government-led affordable housing projects. Peacock agreed saying partners could provide case management and wrap-around services for tenants.
Outgoing Cedar Mountain Supervisor Jack Frazier encouraged the county take care of its own, those who live and work in Culpeper should have No. 1 priority for the new units.
RRRC Executive Director Patrick Mauney told the county committee in September it would be important to identify a nonprofit partner for the development as well as provide wraparound services for tenants.
“Culpeper Crossing kept affordable housing in the town, it did not create new units,” he said.
The proposal for the county-owned land would create new units at the direction of the local jurisdiction, Mauney said, “Let’s see what that looks like.”
540/825-4315