Parade, family reunion for Warrenton nursing home resident's 90th birthday
Talk about a heart-warming and memorable birthday following a really tough year.

A parade on Sunday led by Warrenton Volunteer Fire Co. celebrated the 90th birthday on April 8 of Della Ashby, a mother and grandmother who resides at Fauquier Health Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.

Mrs. Ashby also got to reunite with three grandchildren, her daughter and other extended family after a year of physical separation due to COVID-19.

Her daughter, Kelly, makes it a point to throw her mom a big party annually with family and friends except for last year when an infectious illness locked down nursing homes around the world, according to a release from Fauquier Health.

Kelly tried again in December to throw a Christmas parade for mom and the other residents, but winter weather and increasing virus cases stopped that in its tracks.

Her mother’s 90th birthday, however, would prove third time really is a charm.

Fauquier Health Rehabilitation and Nursing Center resumed limited visitation March 15 in time for Della Ashby’s debut as a nonagenarian. Formal invitations were sent out inviting selected guests to join in a drive-by vehicle parade celebration.

On April 11, cars began lining up in the parking lot of the Fauquier County building at the bottom of hospital hill, the start of a joyful journey up the hill for a pass-by visit of the nursing home. Guests were required to stay in their vehicles for the slow-moving procession around the building.

“Mrs. Della Ashby and other residents were escorted outside where they could sit and watch the parade. The cars drove by Della cheering, honking, and waving,” according to a Fauquier Health release.

