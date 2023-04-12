Across America and right here in Culpeper, volunteers and history-loving visitors will celebrate Park Day this Saturday on the nation’s battlefields and at historic sites. It’s a tradition dating back more than quarter of a century.

“The tradition of Park Day is one that can be enjoyed together as a community, a family, a team—the list goes on and on,” said David Duncan, president of the American Battlefield Trust, the Washington, D.C. historic preservation nonprofit that has sponsored the annual event since 1996.

“But it’s more than a day to gather and soak in the outdoors; it’s about putting a spotlight on the historic treasures scattered across this great, diverse nation. Even more, it’s about service to the places that make up our American story.”

In Culpeper County, established 1749, Park Day events will be held at the Civil War battlefields of Brandy Station and Cedar Mountain.

Friends of Cedar Mountain are calling all local volunteers to be part of the event that supports historic preservation through community involvement in restoration and maintenance projects.

Park Day projects at Cedar Mountain Battlefield, located along U.S. Route 15 James Madison Highway south of town, will include trail maintenance, cleaning of cannons and battlefield signs, cleaning trails and cemeteries of winter debris and litter removal along the battlefield frontage on General Winder Road.

There will be weeding and raking around the meeting house, building terraced steps and mulching a new interpretive trail.

The spring clean-up event will be held rain or shine 9 a.m. to noon. Volunteers should meet at the Visitor’s Center located at 9465 General Winder Road, Rapidan. Arrive at least 15 minutes early to allow mustering of the the troops and to develop a plan of attack for the day.

Volunteers should come prepared for the weather with a jacket, hat, sturdy shoes, or boots and gloves and garden tools. Participants are encouraged to bring rakes, shovels, cleaning supplies, paper towels and trash bags. A battery-operated weed eater is also needed.

A hotdog BBQ will be held at noon. Volunteers can also also participate in a tour of the Cedar Mountain Battlefield with a knowledgeable guide. Register at Event Brite Park Day at Cedar Mountain Battlefield or contact Diane Logan at info@friendsofcedarmountain.org.

Participants will receive an American Battlefield Trust water bottle, while supplies last.

Over in Brandy Station at 10 a.m. Saturday, Park Day volunteers will help landscape the grounds of the historic Graffiti House, including mulching and replacing flower beds and replacing several picnic tables. Members of the Brandy Station Foundation will be on site to discuss the history and significance of the Graffiti House.

Tools will be provided but volunteers are welcomed to bring their own gloves.

Contact bsfgh1863@gmail.com and register at brandystationfoundation.com/events.

Throughout its history, Park Day has yielded more than 458,000 cumulative hours of volunteer labor and over 100,000 participants. From Boy and Girl Scouts, Lions Club members, church groups, Wounded Warriors, ROTC, youth groups, Rotarians and more, each volunteer has rallied behind the importance of keeping these pieces of American history clean and accessible for visitors from every corner of the world, according to American Battlefield Trust.

Revolutionary War, War of 1812 and Civil War sites are all participating nationwide. Other participating Virginia sites include:

Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania National Military Park, Fredericksburg, 9 a.m.

Volunteers will be divided into two groups based on their preferred service project at either Wilderness or Chancellorsville Battlefields. At Wilderness, volunteers will help improve the picnic area by repainting picnic tables and bollards. At Chancellorsville, participants will help prepare for the 160th anniversary of the Battle of Chancellorsville by performing trash clean up along tour stops within the battlefield. A park ranger will be onsite to provide a brief historical overview of the battlefields.

Trevilian Station Battlefield Park, Louisa, 9 a.m.

Volunteers will be clearing up the grounds around the Netherland Tavern with special attention to the site of the original tavern. Foundation members will be available for commentary and questions regarding the history of the Battle and the War in Louisa county and Surrounding area. They will also be on hand to discuss the role of Taverns in early American life and during the Civil War. Participants are asked to wear gloves, and rakes, shovels, loppers and chainsaws will be useful to bring if available.

Wilderness Battlefield, Locust Grove, 8:30 am

Volunteers will clean tour stops within the Chancellorsville Battlefield and replace and paint bollards, repair fences, paint picnic tables, and trash pickup at the picnic area on Hill-Ewell drive within the Wilderness Battlefield. Tools and supplies will be provided to participants.