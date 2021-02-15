Parks & Rec pitches $3.7 million Culpeper County Fieldhouse

Catalpa Supervisor Paul Bates said he was excited about being able to host sports league tournaments at the fieldhouse saying it would bring a huge economic impact to the county.

Deal noted he hoped the project could “harmonize” and work together with other recreational facilities in the county.

He recommended the proposal be forwarded to the full board without a recommendation.

Cedar Mountain Supervisor Jack Frazier wondered if the plan was ready for full board review. Prior to the 2018 YMCA referendum, he was a leading voice against the project, claiming it would raise real estate taxes and compete with existing health clubs.

Deal said Hardy was ready to give a presentation to the board in March on the fieldhouse. The parks and recreation department director said the goal was to get the project funded in the capital improvements plan and move forward with it.

Bates said the proposal would allow the county to control costs so the facility could serve everybody in the Culpeper community.

“That is critical,” he said.

Said Frazier, “I like the concept.”

He added that he needed to look at the proposal some more before it’s presented to the full board in relation to finances going forward.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.