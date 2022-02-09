Part of new Culpeper fitness facility to open March

Construction continues moving forward on the new PATH Recreation & Fitness Center, the Culpeper Wellness Foundation announced recently. The first part of the facility will open Tuesday, March 1.

The center’s fitness area will open that day after Culpeper Sport & Fitness closes permanently on Wednesday, Feb. 23, the foundation said. The adjacent Recreation Center, still under construction, is expected to open by June 1.

“We’re super excited about opening this new fitness center in just a few weeks,” Culpeper Sport & Fitness Director Tracie Massey, who will be director of the new facility, said during a recent tour. “We have great new programming and will be a ‘home away from home’ to the Culpeper, Orange and Madison communities.”

Last fall, the PATH Foundation of Warrenton pledged a half-million dollars to help build the facility off Lovers Lane next to the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles’ Culpeper office. In recognition of this donation, Culpeper Wellness Foundation leaders named the center for PATH.

Culpeper Wellness broke ground in August on the $6 million center, which is being built on its campus near the U.S. 29 Bypass south of town, at 19002 Crossroad Parkway.

After Culpeper Sport & Fitness closes in two weeks, equipment will be moved from its building at 19055 Industrial Road to the new center, joining “the new Life Fitness ellipticals, rowers, treadmills and strength equipment already in place,” Massey said.

Less than a week later, the PATH Fitness Center will open with a Mardi Gras-themed celebration on March 1, she said, adding, “We’ll wait on a ribbon cutting until the Rec Center opens later in the spring.”

In the meantime, “Culpeper Sport & Fitness members are welcome to work out at Powell Wellness Center during this transition period,” Massey said, referring to the foundation’s medical-fitness facility in Culpeper at 1005 Golf Drive.

“Program and activity fees will be in line with our mission to serve the community and make the programs available to people of all income levels,” she said. While the fitness center part of the facility will require a membership, the recreation center will be open to the community for anyone to use.

Culpeper Wellness Foundation provides free or subsidized fitness scholarships for low-income adults and children.

“Our scholarship total for 2020 and 2021 is nearly $61,000—which helps more than 80 people each year,” Massey said.

The PATH fitness center is adjacent to Culpeper Wellness Foundation’s new administrative offices, where it moved in 2021. The center has treadmills, ellipticals, rowers, stair climbers, zero runner, squat racks, a sled lane, step mill, a pressure and tension relief Rogue Reverse Hyper, as well as mechanical weight machines and free weights.

“We will also be offering a new group fitness schedule, full of free class offerings of mind and body classes (yoga, stretching, foam rolling, meditation), indoor cycling, traditional step classes, strength classes, core-specific classes, balance training and high intensity interval training classes for all ages and levels,” Massey said.

She said the facility will be equipped with a heart-rate-based training program known as My Zone, which allows trainers to coach members in their specific heart-rate training zones.

“This gives members a fun way to track their training and gives coaches, trainers and instructors a tool to coach participants and their individual training efforts while in a group setting,” Massey said.

A new multi-sport simulator at the center will allow members to book “Sim time” in one-hour increments of single or group play, for sports and games such as golf, soccer, footgolf, hockey, baseball, dodge ball, disc golf, bowling and laser shooting.

“Tony Ralston, the golf coach at Culpeper County High School, has been so generous in his donation of time and manpower to help install and get this off the ground for us!” Massey said.

The Recreation Center, to open by June 1, will include two full-size multipurpose courts (pickleball, volleyball and basketball) with batting cages, a fitness facility and two activity rooms with audiovisual equipment. Activities such as tumbling, arts classes, after-school programs and educational programs, among others, will be offered.

The Culpeper Wellness Foundation, a 501©3 nonprofit, invests its time and resources in community initiatives that improve health in Culpeper, Madison and Orange counties. The foundation operates the Free Clinic of Culpeper, Powell Wellness Center, and Culpeper Sport & Fitness, which will transition to become part of the new PATH Recreation & Fitness Center.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.