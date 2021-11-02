 Skip to main content
Partial results indicate Hutchins beats Bragg for Culpeper School Board
Partial results indicate Hutchins beats Bragg for Culpeper School Board

It appears from Tuesday’s election results that Elizabeth Hutchins, a former Culpeper County School Board member, will return to the board.

With five of six Stevensburg District precincts reporting Tuesday night, Hutchins had 48 percent of the total, with 1,439 votes, compared to rivals Rebecca Bragg’s 32.9 percent (983 votes) and Lori Medley’s 18.5 percent (552 votes), according to the State Elections Board.

Four years ago, Hutchins, an independent, was ousted by Republican challenger Marshall Keene. Early this year, Keene was elected School Board chairman and then waged an unsuccessful special-election campaign against Clerk of Court Carson Beard.

Keene, who chairs the Culpeper County Republican Committee, favored Bragg in this fall's School Board race.

With five of six precincts reporting Tuesday night, Betsy Smith, the School Board’s unopposed Cedar Mountain District representative, was re-elected with 96.9 percent (2,000 votes) of the total. People cast 63 write-in votes, or 3 percent of the total.

With four of five precincts reporting Tuesday night, Deborah Desilets, the School Board’s unopposed Jefferson District representative, was re-elected with 95 percent (2,646 votes) of the total. People cast 135 write-in votes, or 4.8 percent of the total. 

cschemmer@starexponent.com

540-825-0773

