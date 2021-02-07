Partially nude woman accused of breaking into Stafford home, attacking man with pitchfork

A partially clothed woman accused of breaking into a Stafford County home and attacking a man with a pitchfork was arrested early Sunday after a scuffle with deputies, authorities said.

Stafforf Sheriff’s Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said deputies went to a home in Millbrook subdivision in western Stafford at 4:29 a.m. in response to a reported breaking and entering. A half-naked, muddy woman had knocked down a door and attacked the resident, Kimmitz said.

The man suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries after being jabbed in the arm with the pitchfork, the major said.

The woman, who was not known to any of the residents of the home, fled to a neighbor’s house. She was let inside because that homeowner thought she needed assistance, Kimmitz said.

When deputies arrived and confronted the suspect, Kimmitz said, she attacked them. Deputies used a taser in trying to get the woman under control, he said, but the taser appeared to have no effect.

None of the deputies were seriously injured, though one was treated at a local hospital before being released.