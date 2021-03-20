Partisans exchange fire in Culpeper court clerk's special election

Partisans are trading shots over the Culpeper Circuit Court clerk’s race, as the currently serving constitutional officer tries to stay out of the fray.
County and town residents began voting Feb. 12 in the special election, which on March 30 will go to polling places across Culpeper County for more in-person balloting.
Requested quickly by the Board of Supervisors, the race may be Culpeper’s first special election, held on its own—not on a November ballot—for the clerk’s position. It has been estimated the race will cost the county $86,000.
Clerk Janice Corbin retired at the end of 2020 and was succeeded by her deputy, Carson Beard, who is running as an independent for the unexpired three-year portion of Corbin’s eight-year term.
Beard’s challenger, Culpeper County Republican Committee Chairman Marshall Keene, also qualified for the ballot as an independent candidate, not as the formal nominee of a party, Voter Registrar James Clements said.
Voters’ ballots don’t note any party designations for the clerk’s race, as stipulated by state law for any office below a Virginia House of Delegate seat, Clements said.
Beard, a Culpeper County native, worked for Corbin for six years. Corbin, an independent, retired halfway through her term to spend more time with a new grandchild. Beard, 33, has served as clerk since Jan. 1.
Marshall Keene, who is also chairman of the Culpeper County School Board, is a Marine Corps veteran and a detective with the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office. A native of Tazewell in Southwest Virginia, the 44-year-old owns and operates a driver-training school.
As one of the county’s constitutional officers, the clerk works with and oversees the efforts of nine other court staff members. As set by the state Compensation Board, based on the county’s population, the clerk of court’s annual salary is $119,928.
Party labels
In recent weeks, Culpeper Republicans have claimed that Beard is a Democrat.
The candidate adamantly denies that. Beard said the clerk’s many state-mandated duties mean the office’s occupant should not show favor to any political party.
In interviews since early January, Beard has repeatedly said he is “a true independent” who works to serve everyone, regardless of anyone’s party affiliation. “I don’t like politics, never have,” he declared in one conversation.
“I will remain independent, and won’t serve any political party,” he told the Star-Exponent. “I only want to do the job I know how to do.”
Beard said he has been a political independent all of his life: “I’ve never belonged to a party, or been involved in politics at all.”
“I feel like the best person for the job is the best person for the job. I don’t want to vote solely because of a letter next to their name,” he added. “That’s what I love about true democracy.”
Marshall Keene did not reply by press-time Saturday to a request for an interview by the Star-Exponent, via text, voicemail and email.
But he and other Republicans have seized on a letter about the clerk’s race that was mailed to residents last month by the Culpeper County Democratic Committee. The committee expressed its support for Beard as the most experienced candidate for the clerk’s post.
Dems rebut claims
Committee Chair Jim Restel and Secretary Ed Dunphy wrote that the clerk’s complex job requires years of training, and includes more than 800 constitutionally required tasks, including land records, civil suits, felony cases, appeals, divorces and judgments.
“All these tasks must be done, while adhering to deadlines, in an unbiased manner, strictly complying with the state statutes that control the specific steps that must be taken,” Restel and Dunphy wrote.
Beard worked his way up the ranks in the clerk’s office over six years, and has been publicly endorsed by former clerk Janice Corbin.
“Carson W. Beard’s opponent, Marshall Keene, claims to have the experience necessary to perform this job, but that is false,” the committee officers added. “He claims that his time around the Court as a Sheriff’s Deputy qualifies him. That is like saying, because one is often a passenger in a plane, one could easily be the pilot.”
On Friday afternoon, Keene posted to his “Marshall Keene for Circuit Court Clerk” Facebook page, writing, “If you have missed me, I’m back! With the single digit count down approaching, you’ll be hearing a lot from me, unless you are the Star Exponent!” He appended that note to a new campaign video, “The Clerks Office in 3mins.”
A question
One of Keene’s campaign mailers, received by local residents two weeks ago, starts with the question, “DEMOCRATS ENDORSE BEARD, INDEPENDENT???”
Beard’s campaign literature and his public statements have haven’t mentioned Keene.
The clerk purposely has not criticized Keene “whatsoever; I’ve spoken about my experience,” Beard said Saturday.
“I can’t help what others say or do, but I am not affiliated with any political party. I don’t think I can be much clearer to the public,” he said. “Because the parties are at odds, I’m kind of stuck in the middle.”
Questioned about the Democratic committee’s letter, Beard said he did not seek the committee’s backing, and rejected its request for a portrait to accompany its mailer.
“I cannot control what the Democrats put out,” he said. “Of course, they’re not going to support the Republican candidate. Who else are they going to support?”
Committee leaders said Republicans have misconstrued their letter.
“The only person or group trying to make this election a partisan referendum is Marshall Keene, running as a Republican,” Restel told the Star-Exponent. “Keene’s Culpeper Republican Committee and GOP state Sen. Bryce Reeves and Del. Nick Freitas have all provided their partisan endorsements for their candidate for this office, an office that should remain headed by an independent and qualified clerk.”
“Carson W. Beard has made it clear publicly that he does not seek the endorsement of any political party,” Restel said, adding that the Democratic committee’s letter does not use the word ‘endorse.’ “We believe that the Office of the Clerk of Court should be nonpartisan, and that Beard is clearly the most qualified person for the job.”
“The CCDC can only provide a factual account of the letter we sent,” Restel said. “At the beginning of its letter, the committee stated that Beard is running as an independent.”
‘We serve everybody’
Former clerk Corbin, who ran as an independent in 2005 against three men—one of them a Republican—said that her clerk’s race was free of partisanship.
“We didn’t have any of this information and bashing that they’re having now,” she said Saturday. “I don’t know why it’s like this now.”
Corbin said she has urged Beard to stay focused on communicating to voters how the clerk’s office works, and what he can do as clerk.
“There’s no room for Republican or Democrat in the office,” she said. “We serve everybody; it’s gotta be nonpartisan. There’s no other way.”
A conservative position
Keene’s declaration as the race’s Republican candidate doesn’t sit well with some longtime Culpeper County residents. They said that they are bothered by the partisanship displayed in the clerk’s race.
Among those is Culpeper County resident Mike Dale, a staunch advocate for the Culpeper Regional Airport and a former pilot in Britain’s Royal Air Force.
Dale said he recalls when Culpeper County residents voted for the individual, not a party label.
Today, he identifies with neither major political party, he said, adding, “I’m bemused by extremists on both sides.”
Dale said there’s “a very stark comparison” between Carson and Keene, and noted that former Clerk Corbin has endorsed her understudy, Beard.
“If that lady says Beard is competent to do the job ... then, frankly, for the job that’s got to be done there, that’s all that matters, he said. “The sheriff’s deputy, Marshall Keene, may be a very good man. I don’t know him well; I’ve met him once or twice. But he isn’t qualified for the job.”
Politics and partisanship shouldn’t enter into the functioning of the clerk’s office, Dale said.
“I don’t want Republican justice. I don’t want Democratic justice. I just want justice,” he said. “That, to me, is a conservative position.”
A legal view
Andy Gayheart, principal partner in the law firm of Gayheart and Willis, said he knows Marshall Keene and holds nothing against him.
But, he said, “Carson is the person who has worked in the clerk’s office for years. He’s been taught how it works ... and is the only person qualified to be running it.”
A deputy clerk proving themselves and eventually being “preordained” as the incumbent clerk’s successor “is the way we’ve always done it,” he said. “You have to get a person in there who’s competent to do the job.”
Keene is touting his party identification as a job qualification, Gayheart noted. That’s new to Culpeper politics, at least for the clerk’s post, he said.
“He’s making it political,” he said. “I don’t think Carson is doing that, at all.”
The clerk’s office is not about government policy, Gayheart said: “It’s not like the governorship.” The person has to know how the intricate, state-dictated system functions, he said.
“I know all of the clerks in the office,” Gayheart said. “And they are absolutely behind Carson.”
