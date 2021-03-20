Partisans exchange fire in Culpeper court clerk's special election

“I feel like the best person for the job is the best person for the job. I don’t want to vote solely because of a letter next to their name,” he added. “That’s what I love about true democracy.”

Marshall Keene did not reply by press-time Saturday to a request for an interview by the Star-Exponent, via text, voicemail and email.

But he and other Republicans have seized on a letter about the clerk’s race that was mailed to residents last month by the Culpeper County Democratic Committee. The committee expressed its support for Beard as the most experienced candidate for the clerk’s post.

Dems rebut claims

Committee Chair Jim Restel and Secretary Ed Dunphy wrote that the clerk’s complex job requires years of training, and includes more than 800 constitutionally required tasks, including land records, civil suits, felony cases, appeals, divorces and judgments.

“All these tasks must be done, while adhering to deadlines, in an unbiased manner, strictly complying with the state statutes that control the specific steps that must be taken,” Restel and Dunphy wrote.

Beard worked his way up the ranks in the clerk’s office over six years, and has been publicly endorsed by former clerk Janice Corbin.